Enjoy a rarely seen cuisine on Saturdays at this West End brewery

One of the best advertisements for Best End Brewing’s Bosnian Grill Saturdays is the smell of the traditional meats, including cevapcici (minced beef sausage), sudzukice (spiced beef sausage) and paprika chicken thighs.
These are meant to be stuffed into a pita-like bread called lepinja, which is dunked in stock and grilled as well. There also are condiments and toppings, including cabbage, salads and Balkan cream cheese, called kajmak.
The flavors are fresh and fantastic, with richly seasoned meat balanced by crunchy, tart vegetables.
Best End Brewing’s beautiful space is ideal for large gatherings, but while those are still out of the question right now, a little of that energy is captured by Bosnian Grill Saturdays — a delicious and joyful celebration of a cuisine that’s rare in this town.
Best End Brewing. 1036 White St. SW, Atlanta. 404-590-3681, bestendbrewing.com.
