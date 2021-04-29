Eight spring cocktails to try around metro Atlanta

Spring is when some of the freshest flavors come into season. Bartenders take those ingredients and create lighter drinks. Here are eight metro Atlanta standouts, which taste especially springlike when enjoyed on a patio.
Fanculo di Salad at Storico Vino
The shades of green mimic verdant spring in bartender Jose Pereiro’s perfectly balanced cocktail. It drinks much like a gin sour, with the addition of pamplemousse, a liqueur emblematic of fresh grapefruit. Basil adds some garden flavor and helps wake you up after a long hibernation.
Storico Vino. 3065 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-806-0050, storico.com.
Violet Delights at the Regent Cocktail Club
With a swirling of Conniption gin, blueberries, elderflower, fresh lemon and violette liqueur, Violet Delights conjures up a dreamy springtime meadow in the shade of lavender.
The Regent Cocktail Club. 3035 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 770-415-9961, theregentatl.com.
Radio Ga Ga at Redbird
If there is a flavor that epitomizes spring, it’s strawberry. The Radio Ga Ga captures nature’s candy in the form of a strawberry-balsamic shrub shaken with lemon vodka and celery bitters, then ups the volume with a ground black pepper garnish.
Redbird. 1198 Howell Mill Road NW, Atlanta. 404-900-5172, redbirdatl.com.
Bees & Berries at the Chastain
Like a spritz of springtime, a Bees & Berries begins with muddled blueberries and Cuban rum. Beverage manager Juan Cortes mixes in fresh lemon juice, local honey syrup and crème de mure (blueberry liqueur), adds soda water, and garnishes with mint leaves harvested from the Chastain’s garden.
The Chastain. 4320 Powers Ferry Road NW, Atlanta. 404-257-6416, thechastainatl.com.
Blossoming Revival at Falling Rabbit
Light, floral and citrusy, the Blossoming Revival is a riff on a vesper, with the flavor profile of the classic Corpse Reviver No. 2. Beverage director Barbara Woods stirs together honeysuckle vodka, chamomile gin, limoncello, cocchi americano and cardamom bitters, and tops it off with edible violets.
Falling Rabbit. 3580 W. Lawrenceville St., Duluth. 770-623-1452, fallingrabbit.com.
Honeysuckle Rose at White Oak Kitchen and Cocktails
With a shaken mixture of honeysuckle vodka, a jade oolong tea reduction, fresh squeezed lemon juice and simple syrup, the Honeysuckle Rose is a cocktail you want to drink on a sunny porch, but a Midtown patio is just as enlivening. Honeysuckle is the bridge from spring to summer.
White Oak Kitchen and Cocktails. 270 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-524-7200, whiteoakkitchen.com.
Busy Betty at Lazy Betty
Verdant spring is epitomized in the arresting green tint of the Busy Betty. Bar manager Shannon Dunlap combines herbal Hendrick’s gin, celery, elderflower, lime juice and truffle. Fresh cracked black pepper awakens and refreshes the palate for the Lazy Betty menu.
Lazy Betty. 1530 DeKalb Ave., Atlanta. 404-975-3692, lazybettyatl.com.
I’m the Pilot Now at Joy Cafe
The bright, refreshing I’m the Pilot Now is as pretty in pink as it is citrusy and complex. The garden flavor of Ketel One cucumber vodka is shaken together with a touch of absinthe, violette, pear liqueur and fresh lime juice.
Joy Cafe. 1100 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-996-1377, joycafeatl.com.
