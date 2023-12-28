AJC critics’ picks: Our favorite new restaurants of 2023

The Manna sub at Best Sandwich Shop features seasoned ground beef, Swiss cheese, fried onions and comeback sauce. Courtesy of Brandon Amato

Credit: Brandon Amato

By , and Bob Townsend – For the AJC
16 minutes ago

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reviewed more than 50 metro Atlanta restaurants in 2023. Here are our reviewers’ 12 favorite recent arrivals.

Best Sandwich Shop

Shaun Doty has been a fixture on the Atlanta dining scene for about 25 years. His newest restaurant is Best Sandwich Shop, which offers takeout with premium ingredients. For breakfast, it’s egg sandwiches and sides. Lunch is served hot and cold, and includes build-you-own subs, as well as deli-style sides. — Bob Townsend

863 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE Atlanta. 404-941-1994, bestandwurstatl.com

The smash burger at Boxcar Betty's includes two smashed patties with melted American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, onion and special sauce. Courtesy of Boxcar Betty’s

Boxcar Betty’s

Located in the Westside Paper development, the new Atlanta location of this fried chicken sandwich chain from Charleston, South Carolina, endured some fits and starts, but you can build your own with a choice of fried or grilled chicken, plus toppings galore. And do try the smash burger, which features two seasoned patties and melted American cheese. — Bob Townsend

950 W. Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. 404-941-7542, boxcarbettys.com/atlanta

Breaker Breaker on the Eastside Beltline has a fire pit. Ligaya Figueras/ligaya.figueras@ajc.com

Breaker Breaker

Breaker Breaker is this year’s best addition to the Eastside Beltline. Chef Maximilian Hines and his kitchen crew turn out a smart menu of seafood shack delights. Charbroiled oysters, Cajun shrimp boil, gumbo, fried fish platters — all are good. So are the handhelds, including blackened grouper on brioche and a messy vegetarian Philly cheesesteak with sauteed mushrooms and melted cheese. Even the appetizers, such as hush puppies and fried hearts of palm, make it a worthy pit stop for a quick bite and a cold brew. — Ligaya Figueras

921 Wylie St., Atlanta. 404-254-2969, breakerbreakeratl.com

Brush Sushi offers a variety of ways to experience chef Jason Liang’s upscale Japanese cuisine. Courtesy of Brush Sushi

Brush Sushi

The menu at Brush Sushi, which moved from downtown Decatur to Buckhead Village, offers a variety of ways to experience chef Jason Liang’s upscale Japanese cuisine. While we didn’t try the omakase service, a la carte diners get plenty of hands-on attention, thanks to options such as hand rolls made tableside. The excellent beverage program beautifully complements the food. Brush is that rare sushi restaurant that appeals to novices and obsessives alike. — Henri Hollis

3009 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-500-1888, brushatl.com

La Panarda offers Italian cuisine with a Southern accent, including sweet potato ravioli. Courtesy of La Panarda

La Panarda

At La Panarda, chef-restaurateur Deborah VanTrece offers Italian cuisine with a Southern accent. You can dig into deep-fried smoked mushroom manicotti, sweet potato ravioli in brown butter and pappardelle with short rib ragu. Plus, who doesn’t love complimentary bruschetta and a spritz of the day to start a meal? — Ligaya Figueras

2317 Cascade Road, Atlanta. 404-343-1342, lapanardaatl.com

La Semilla serves a plant-based Latin American menu in Atlanta's Reynoldstown neighborhood. Courtesy of Ashley Wilson

La Semilla

La Semilla’s Latin American cuisine is focused on vegan cooking. However, instead of just offering vegan versions of familiar meat- and dairy-based dishes, the restaurant treats vegetables with deep care and attention. The addictive, cheeseless queso dip is as good as the real thing, and the kitchen also braises beans as if they were short ribs and sears mushrooms as if they were steak. With a vibrant cocktail program and a laid-back vibe, La Semilla makes veganism cool, as well as tasty. — Henri Hollis

780 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. 404-228-3090, lasemilla.kitchen

You can get Leftie Lee’s Korean fried chicken sandwich with crispy potatoes on the side. Bob Townsend for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Leftie Lee’s

Chef Vivian Lee’s Avondale Estates restaurant features skillfully creative takes on breakfast and lunch, plus baked goods and desserts. But, for me, the sandwich list is the go-to, with six offerings that take some twists and turns around what you might expect, plus a few sides. The Korean fried chicken is the star; it’s deliciously crisp, garnished with sweet, spicy Korean gochujang sauce and shaved scallions, and is served on a burnished milk bread bun. — Bob Townsend

6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. leftielees.com

These are some of the appetizers available at Oaxaca in Chamblee. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Oaxaca

This year brought an explosion of restaurants offering cuisines from both South and Central America, but Oaxaca might have been the most focused, digging deeply into its namesake state on Mexico’s southern Pacific coast. Not only does chef Gabriel Salinas get many of his ingredients from the state, but also quite a few of the service staff seem to have a personal connection to the region. With great care and attention to detail, this restaurant honors Oaxacan cuisine by producing beautiful, delicious food. — Henri Hollis

5255 Peachtree Blvd., Chamblee. 770-450-4805, oaxacaatl.com

Roshambo, which recently opened in Buckhead, has a well-stocked bar. Courtesy of Roshambo

Roshambo

This upscale, yet cheeky, all-day Buckhead diner offers cheffy versions of old-school classics: eggs your way, a fried bologna sandwich, a double-stack bacon cheeseburger and a big bucket of fried chicken with all the fixings. It’s likely that Roshambo’s taters, crispy Brussels sprouts, homestyle blue-plate dinner specials and well-stocked bar will turn you into a regular. — Ligaya Figueras

2355 Peachtree Road NE, Atlanta. 404-835-7373, roshamboatl.com

Mussels and collard greens, a dish that chef Duane Nutter originally created for One Flew South, is on the menu at Southern National. Courtesy of Rebecca Carmen

Southern National

Veteran restaurateurs Duane Nutter and Reggie Washington are behind this gem in Summerhill, where you’ll find flavor-packed, globally inspired dishes with strong Southern roots, plus classic cocktails and exemplary service. A menu doesn’t need more than eight small plates, six entrees and four sides when each offering is as refined and well-executed as Southern National’s. Standouts include steamed mussels with braised collards, Creole-cured salmon with cornmeal blini, a vegetarian entree of za’atar-laced bok choy, and the best coffee-rubbed grilled pork chop in town. — Ligaya Figueras

72 Georgia Ave., Atlanta. 404-907-4245, southernational.com

#1 Whataburger Whatameal

Whataburger

While it hasn’t developed the cult cachet of In-N-Out Burger, the Whataburger chain and its easily customizable single, double and triple burgers has been growing since the 1950s. This year, it landed in Georgia, with 10 locations north of Atlanta offering 24-hour dine-in and drive-through ordering. You can make it a meal by adding the thin, crispy french fries and a creamy milkshake. And the grilled cheese sandwich that Whataburger serves is a deal at $1.89. — Bob Townsend

705 Townpark Lane, Kennesaw. 678-810-1068, locations.whataburger.com/ga/kennesaw/705-townpark-ln-nw.html

Zakia in Buckhead offers a wide range of shareable Lebanese dishes. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Zakia

With its central Buckhead location, sumptuous interior, excellent service and wide range of shareable Lebanese dishes, Zakia exudes character, while maintaining broad appeal. The pitas — baked fresh in a dedicated oven in a matter of seconds and delivered to the table still puffed — are minor miracles. The rich scent of grilling meats — ranging from chicken kabobs to lobster — wafts through the large dining room, and both the grilled quail and the charred octopus are likely to appear in your dreams. Zakia might be the perfect setting for a date night or dinner with friends. — Henri Hollis

3699 Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 404-205-5762, zakiarestaurant.com

