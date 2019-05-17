Another Velvet Taco coming to Atlanta and more dining news from the week

•Brewed to Serve Restaurant Group, Inc., the restaurant company behind Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails and Richards' Southern Fried, announced that Neal Engleman will take on the inaugural role of head brewer at the upcoming Bold Monk Brewing Co. in West Midtown. Engleman joins Bold Monk after serving eight years at Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Bold Monk brewery and restaurant is set to open late summer at 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd.

Brian Owen

•Brian Owen has joined West Midtown restaurant Donetto as its executive chef. Owen, an Atlanta native who has worked with Atlanta chefs Andre Gomez and Kevin Rathbun as well as the Castellucci Hospitality Group Kimball House in Decatur, is revamping Donetto's menu to have more of a focus on small plates. New menu items include herb gnocchi and mussels as well as four to six new pizzas.

•YOM, serving acai bowls, falafel, chicken and steak bowls, avocado toast and soups is open at 1809 Canton Road in Marietta; Tamago Ramen is opening in The Peach shopping center in Buckhead; Lucca is opening in the former Cabo Cantina space in Buckhead; and MELA Ethiopian Kitchen is opening in the former Janet's Filipino Kitchen space in Decatur, Tomorrow's News Today reports.

