Another Velvet Taco coming to Atlanta and more dining news from the week

These are the stories that created a buzz on the metro Atlanta dining scene this week:
•Velvet Taco is slated to open what will be its second metro Atlanta location in The Interlock development in West Midtown next year, Tomorrow's News Today reports. It will join a Buckhead location that's set to open this summer on West Paces Ferry Road.
The menu will offer more than 20 varieties of tacos including spicy tikka chicken, fried paneer, Picnic Chicken, falafel, Cuban Pig, Annatto Shredded Pork and ahi poké. The restaurant also offers a weekly taco feature, with past options including Nashville Hot Cauliflower, crawfish and pork jambalaya, Hangover Burger, Vindaloo Flank & Hemp and the Velvet Elvis.
Other projects planned for The Interlock, a $450 million mixed-use development located at the intersection of 14th Street and Howell Mill Road, include St. Germain French Bakery and Indian fast-casual concept Curry Up Now. Eight Sushi Lounge will also open a mini location.
The concept elements for the rooftop at The Interlock will include a modern private pool club and lounge with a retractable roof. An upscale 12,000-square-foot two-story restaurant and outdoor bar with covered patio will complete the space with an open area for relaxing and enjoying the view. Visitors will enjoy an infinity-edge pool that drops off into the city skyline.
•Brewed to Serve Restaurant Group, Inc., the restaurant company behind Max Lager's Wood-Fired Grill & Brewery, White Oak Kitchen & Cocktails and Richards' Southern Fried, announced that Neal Engleman will take on the inaugural role of head brewer at the upcoming Bold Monk Brewing Co. in West Midtown. Engleman joins Bold Monk after serving eight years at Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Bold Monk brewery and restaurant is set to open late summer at 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd.
•Brian Owen has joined West Midtown restaurant Donetto as its executive chef. Owen, an Atlanta native who has worked with Atlanta chefs Andre Gomez and Kevin Rathbun as well as the Castellucci Hospitality Group Kimball House in Decatur, is revamping Donetto's menu to have more of a focus on small plates. New menu items include herb gnocchi and mussels as well as four to six new pizzas.
•YOM, serving acai bowls, falafel, chicken and steak bowls, avocado toast and soups is open at 1809 Canton Road in Marietta; Tamago Ramen is opening in The Peach shopping center in Buckhead; Lucca is opening in the former Cabo Cantina space in Buckhead; and MELA Ethiopian Kitchen is opening in the former Janet's Filipino Kitchen space in Decatur, Tomorrow's News Today reports.
MORE DINING NEWS
