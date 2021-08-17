Three things to eat and drink during your Labor Day weekend

Pancake mix and syrup from Barlow’s Foods

This mix from Tiffani Neal of Barlow’s Foods, based in Atlanta’s West End neighborhood, makes it possible for you to have hot pancakes on the table in just 10 minutes. Neal perfected her recipe by trying it out with friends and family, and named her company after her maternal grandfather, Arthur “Barlow” Harris. The directions suggest adding milk, an egg and melted butter, but the package also has suggestions for producing vegan pancakes, as well as adapting the mix to make waffles. Made according to the package directions, the pancakes are light and fluffy, while still tasting rich, thanks to the addition of the melted butter. When you’re ready to upgrade your syrup choices, Neal makes peach cobbler syrup, a luscious combination of peaches and spice that tastes exactly like our favorite peach cobbler. Part of the price for online purchases goes to Feed Our Vets, in honor of her grandfather’s service in the U.S. Army.

$10 per 16-ounce package of pancake mix. $9 per 8-ounce bottle of peach cobbler syrup. Pancake mix and syrup are available at the Ponce City and Dunwoody farmers markets. Pancake mix is available at Buford Highway Farmers Market, Candler Park Market, Floral Park Market, Hodgepodge Coffee House, Provisions on Main and at barlowsfoods.com.

Caption Mixers for cocktails and mocktails from Perfectly Cordial. Courtesy of Daniel Christopher Photo Credit: Daniel Rivera Credit: Daniel Rivera

Mixers from Perfectly Cordial

Rhonda Cammon of Nashville-based Perfectly Cordial makes it easy to create fun drinks for your Labor Day guests. Since 2019, she’s been dreaming up combinations of fruit, herbs and spices to flavor her line of simple syrups, each created to work as the base for a cocktail or mocktail, or just to sweeten a glass of iced tea. We sampled hibiscus and honeycomb, a combination as tart as it is sweet. And, we can just imagine the fun she had finding a way to highlight the pear with the floral and lightly spicy flavors in her pear and rose cordial, with its hint of pink peppercorn. The combinations also work perfectly for flavoring a glass of sparkling water, and you can check her website for suggestions on the best liquors to mix with each. The available flavors are seasonal, changing as inspiration strikes. Put out a tray of several of them, and let your guests mix and match to create the mocktail or cocktail that suits their mood.

$15.99-$16.99 per 8-ounce bottle. Available at perfectlycordial.com.

