Atlanta Dairies project bringing diner, barbecue to Reynoldstown

Atlanta Restaurants & Food | Oct 16, 2015
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Reynoldstown mixed-use project Atlanta Dairies has opened leasing to tenants, and three unnamed dining options are already in the works -- a diner, a barbecue restaurant and a bookstore cafe.

The diner is described in a press release as "a retro-modern, roadside diner with skyline views," while the cafe "will host Atlanta’s literary community and an archive of regional artifacts."

Other features of the development include specialty retailers and services, performing arts and music spaces, office space and apartments.

Atlanta Dairies, located at 777 Memorial Drive, is being developed by Paces Property, the group behind the popular retail-and-dining complex Krog Street Market in Inman Park. The building served as a functioning dairy cooperative for more than 60 years before closing in 2004.

