Coffee Distillery to open in Buford for coffee, alcohol and more dining news from the week

Restaurant News | 59 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The owners of ice cream shop Four Fat Cows have plans to open a new concept in Buford.

Coffee Distillery will open at 2925 Buford Drive in the Exchange at Gwinnett development, What Now Atlanta reports.

Mother and son Robyn Thompson and Brenden Higbee plan to offer coffee drinks and alcohol at Coffee Distillery, including cocktails with sorbet or ice cream mixed in, as well as baked goods.

Thompson and Higbee own six Four Fat Cows locations, including spots in Dunwoody, Alpharetta, Marietta and Buckhead.

An opening date has not yet been announced.

Scoville Hot Chicken, which recently opened locations in Sandy Springs and Athens, has secured a space at 3420 Piedmont Road in Buckhead, Tomorrow’s News Today reports. Owner Justin Lim also owns Okiboru Tsukemen and Ramen in Sandy Springs.

Uncut Lounge and Uncut Steaks are opening 554 Piedmont Ave. NE, What Now Atlanta reports.

