Savi Provisions expands with self-serve patio bar location

Explore Savi Provisions to expand with another Buckhead location

It will feature prepared food and alcohol for consumption on- and off-site. Patrons who want to dine on-site will be able to choose to eat indoors or sit on the 1,000 square foot outdoor patio.

A large focus of the AMLI Lenox market, however, will be on wine, beer, cheese, groceries and grab-and-go meals. Additionally, the beer and wine options will be accessible on the expansive patio via a unique self-pour 14 beer tap wall. It includes 16 wine options with wine dispensing equipment along with a variety of spirits.

Plans for the location were announced in April 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the economy, developer Weinstock Realty didn’t halt the announcement.

“We are excited to introduce you to a freshly imagined location in Lenox for both the immediate community and function as an amenity for AMLI residents,” Paul Nair, founder of Savi Provisions said in part at the time.

As with many businesses open during the pandemic, Savi Provisions has COVID-19 safety regulations in place to help protect the community.