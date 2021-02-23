Savi Provisions expands with self-serve patio bar location

The 9th Savi Provisions location is opening just in time for the spring in metro Atlanta.
Described as a “neighborhood destination that sells locally-sourced gourmet and organic foods, fine wines and spirits, with a generous environment to sample and celebrate the fruits of everyone’s labors,” the new location of the Atlanta-based market will debut in March.
Vivek Patel is the franchisee for Savi Provisions at AMLI Lenox, a luxury high-rise apartment on 3478 Lakeside Dr NE in Buckhead. Patel has changed gears from a successful healthcare career to entrepreneurship. He’s looking to take his background and move into health and wellness as it relates to the food industry.
“We are excited to introduce a freshly imagined location in Lenox for both the immediate community and function as an amenity for AMLI residents,” he said in a statement. “Our space boasts a beautiful interior designed for ease and accessibility in shopping, giving way to a lovely patio space with fantastic views of the city. Our chef-driven, fresh-made meals are paired expertly with a selection of fine wines and beers, served fresh on tap. Our carefully curated wine and beer selection will have something exciting for everyone, from the novice to the expert.”
The new Savi Provisions will be familiar if you’ve visited one of their current locations.
It will feature prepared food and alcohol for consumption on- and off-site. Patrons who want to dine on-site will be able to choose to eat indoors or sit on the 1,000 square foot outdoor patio.
A large focus of the AMLI Lenox market, however, will be on wine, beer, cheese, groceries and grab-and-go meals. Additionally, the beer and wine options will be accessible on the expansive patio via a unique self-pour 14 beer tap wall. It includes 16 wine options with wine dispensing equipment along with a variety of spirits.
Plans for the location were announced in April 2020. Despite the coronavirus pandemic’s effect on the economy, developer Weinstock Realty didn’t halt the announcement.
As with many businesses open during the pandemic, Savi Provisions has COVID-19 safety regulations in place to help protect the community.