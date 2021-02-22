X

Mow’s Chinese Kitchen virtual restaurant opening in Alpharetta

Food from the menu of Mow's Chinese Kitchen / Photo courtesy of Mow's Chinese Kitchen
Food from the menu of Mow's Chinese Kitchen / Photo courtesy of Mow's Chinese Kitchen

Restaurant News | 30 minutes ago
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Triple citrus chicken, garlic pork noodle on the menu

The team behind Lapeer Seafood Market is launching a new takeout and delivery-only Chinese concept next week.

Mow’s Chinese Kitchen will debut Feb. 23, operating from a stand in from of Lapeer at Alpharetta City Center at 12 North Broad St. The restaurant is named for owner Louis Soon’s grandfather, who grew up and owned restaurants in Guangzhou, China. In addition to Mow’s and Lapeer, Soon’s Maven Restaurant Group also owns South Main Kitchen and Butcher & Brew.

The menu “will be reflective of dishes Soon enjoyed throughout his childhood, blending Chinese-American favorites with new standouts,” according to a press release, including triple citrus chicken, house special fried rice and Western vegetable stir fry.

Handmade dumplings and noodles will be incorporated into dishes like gyoza, wonton soup and garlic pork noodle.

Vegetable fried rice from Mow's Chinese Kitchen / Photo by Caleb Jones
Vegetable fried rice from Mow's Chinese Kitchen / Photo by Caleb Jones

“The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to revisit and adapt our current restaurant offerings to better serve our community,” Soon said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to bringing some of the flavors and dishes I grew up eating to Alpharetta’s distinct dining scene through our new virtual concept.”

Customers can pull up to a reserved parking space directly in front of Lapeer in Alpharetta City Center for pickup. Takeout ordering is available on the website, and delivery is available via UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates.

Lapeer Seafood Market will continue to operate during normal business hours.

Mow’s will operate 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays with dinner service forthcoming.

