Mow’s Chinese Kitchen virtual restaurant opening in Alpharetta

“The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted us to revisit and adapt our current restaurant offerings to better serve our community,” Soon said in a prepared statement. “I look forward to bringing some of the flavors and dishes I grew up eating to Alpharetta’s distinct dining scene through our new virtual concept.”

Customers can pull up to a reserved parking space directly in front of Lapeer in Alpharetta City Center for pickup. Takeout ordering is available on the website, and delivery is available via UberEats, GrubHub, DoorDash and Postmates.

Lapeer Seafood Market will continue to operate during normal business hours.

Mow’s will operate 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays with dinner service forthcoming.

Scroll down to see the full menu for Mow’s Chinese Kitchen:

