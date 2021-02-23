Rooftop restaurant UP on the Roof coming to Alpharetta

The restaurant, which opened its first location in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, in late 2016, will make its home at 33 South Main Street. Situated on the roof of Liberty Hall, the tallest building in downtown Alpharetta, UP on the Roof will have views of City Hall and the Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, with Kennesaw Mountain visible in the distance. Taffer’s Tavern recently opened on the bottom floor of the building.

Look for a bar and craft beverage program with bottled cocktails and hand-crafted cocktails. The menu will focus on small plates and “shareable, comfort-led twists on Southern culinary classics that highlight locally sourced, seasonal ingredients,” according to a press release. The 7,000 square-foot space will include indoor dining as well as year-round outdoor dining.