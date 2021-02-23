X

Rooftop restaurant UP on the Roof coming to Alpharetta

A rendering of the rooftop space at UP on the Roof, set to open this summer in Alpharetta. / Rendering by Gotsch Studio
By Yvonne Zusel, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Cocktail-centric restaurant UP on the Roof is slated to open this summer in Alpharetta.

The restaurant, which opened its first location in downtown Greenville, South Carolina, in late 2016, will make its home at 33 South Main Street. Situated on the roof of Liberty Hall, the tallest building in downtown Alpharetta, UP on the Roof will have views of City Hall and the Town Green at Alpharetta City Center, with Kennesaw Mountain visible in the distance. Taffer’s Tavern recently opened on the bottom floor of the building.

Look for a bar and craft beverage program with bottled cocktails and hand-crafted cocktails. The menu will focus on small plates and “shareable, comfort-led twists on Southern culinary classics that highlight locally sourced, seasonal ingredients,” according to a press release. The 7,000 square-foot space will include indoor dining as well as year-round outdoor dining.

A rendering of the interior of UP on the Roof, set to open this summer in Alpharetta. / Rendering by Gotsch Studio
A rendering of the interior of UP on the Roof, set to open this summer in Alpharetta. / Rendering by Gotsch Studio

UP on the Roof will serve daily dinner, weekend brunch and nightly drinks, and will be able to host social and corporate events.

