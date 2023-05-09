Zeb Stevenson joins Oliva Restaurant Group as culinary director

In his role as culinary director, Stevenson “lives out his lifelong focus of coupling creativity with craftsmanship,” and “has been instrumental in setting up the kitchen for success...at Carmel,” according to a press release.

Stevenson has been in kitchens for more than two decades, starting at a Waffle House in his home state of Indiana, where he washed dishes for a week before switching to a role as a line cook. He arrived in Atlanta in 2001, taking a job at Little Gardens Restaurant and Lounge, an eatery in Lawrenceville that has since become a reception venue.