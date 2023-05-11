Nourish Botanica to host Stolen Goods chef collective residency this month

The residency will kick off May 13 with chef Isiah “Izzy” Grier, and feature a different chef every Saturday through the end of the month. Grier serves as the executive chef at Dad’s in Virginia Highland and has worked in the kitchens of several local restaurants including Muss and Turner’s.

On May 20, Melanie Forehand, who previously worked for pitmaster Bryan Furman, will offer food from the Afro-Caribbean diaspora and on May 27, Maximilian Hines, who most recently worked at the now-shuttered Midtown restaurant the Lawrence, will serve his twist on cookout cuisine.