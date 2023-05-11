BreakingNews
Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
X

Nourish Botanica to host Stolen Goods chef collective residency this month

Credit: Courtesy of Stolen Goods

Credit: Courtesy of Stolen Goods

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
9 minutes ago

Pop-up collective Stolen Goods, which highlights young chefs of color in metro Atlanta, will begin a monthlong residency at Nourish Botanica in the Joyland neighborhood this weekend.

The residency will kick off May 13 with chef Isiah “Izzy” Grier, and feature a different chef every Saturday through the end of the month. Grier serves as the executive chef at Dad’s in Virginia Highland and has worked in the kitchens of several local restaurants including Muss and Turner’s.

On May 20, Melanie Forehand, who previously worked for pitmaster Bryan Furman, will offer food from the Afro-Caribbean diaspora and on May 27, Maximilian Hines, who most recently worked at the now-shuttered Midtown restaurant the Lawrence, will serve his twist on cookout cuisine.

Founded by Hines, Stolen Goods is “a vehicle for chefs to express themselves, while reclaiming and explaining their own cultural narratives,” according to a press release. The name is “a reference to Black and brown people; we were stolen goods,” Hines said. “We were taken from our land. We were architects, scientists, mathematicians. We were a lot more than slaves.”

Greenhouse cafe Nourish Botanica, “a space for sustainable green entertaining and gathering that supports the local hospitality, art and agriculture ecosystem,” according to the release, opened earlier this year at 1651 Pryor Road SW.

A cafe incubator that launched in March features a revolving roster of local chefs and coffee businesses and seeks to “provide healthy food access and set the stage for the programming which amplifies Black voices, highlights Atlanta’s food justice organizers, foodways and farm communities.” Past pop-ups include Meraki Soul, Coffee Was Black and Vegan House of Pancakes. Nourish Botanica, which sits on 3/4 acres of land also hosts plant workshops, open mics and other events and is home to a plant and flower shop.

Founder Quianah Upton started out in 2014 with an art and retail business called Arbitrary Living that evolved into a food equity conversation event called Nourish In Black. The organization highlighted Atlanta’s local food justice organizations and farm community through outdoor festivals, dinner parties and other events.

In 2020, Upton founded Nourish the People, a fundraising and coordination campaign aimed at raising funds to purchase and distribute meals from black chefs and restaurants to serve at local protests. Nourish the People is relaunching this summer as a program offering free community breakfasts.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreThe ultimate guide to baked goods in metro Atlanta

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Yvonne Zusel has been with the AJC since 2010. She works as a digital audience specialist for the food and dining team.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Atlanta awaits office market ‘reckoning’ as financial pressure mounts3h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

BREAKING: Remains found months ago ID’d as Fulton business partners
55m ago

Credit: John Spink / AJC

Training center challenge appealed to Superior Court of DeKalb County
22m ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
5h ago

Credit: TNS

Why Brian Kemp isn’t shutting the door on 2024
5h ago

Credit: Henry P. Taylor

Historian, descendant of ‘Promised Land’ slaver blasts Gwinnett official
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of Andrew Thomas Lee

Review: Holeman and Finch brings familiar menu to fresh digs
1h ago
MAP: 2023 metro Atlanta restaurant openings to know
2h ago
Beer Town: Skint Chestnut Brewing in Powder Springs off to good start
21h ago
Featured

Credit: CHRIS HUNT

Mother’s Day in Atlanta
18m ago
Georgia 2020 election fraud claims: What investigators found
Fort Benning in West Georgia gets a new name on Thursday
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top