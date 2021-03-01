Rooftop Mexican restaurant Botanico closes in Buckhead

Mexican restaurant and bar Botanico Kitchen and Bar has closed in Buckhead.
The restaurant, which was located on the roof of Savi Provisions at 310 Pharr Road, announced the closure on its Instagram account, citing safety as the primary reason:
A representative for Savi Provisions said crime was not the reason for the closure.
“The location has been sold to the franchisee along with the lease. Botanico and the franchisee could not agree on the operation and terms, so the franchisee decided to terminate,” a Savi Provisions representative told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution in an email. There are no immediate plans for the space.
Botanico opened in late 2019, with a menu focusing on dishes from the Puebla region of Mexico.
A Botanico representative did not immediately respond to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s request for comment.
