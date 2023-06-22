Try this consistent classic in Cabbagetown

For more than 20 years, Agave has been serving Southwestern cuisine from a building that once housed a general store for the old Fulton Bag and Cotton Mills.

With shipments of New Mexico chiles coming in weekly, the restaurant’s beef and poblano chile relleno is as emblematic of that region’s tradition as it is of Agave’s consistency.

The chile relleno appears in the menu’s appetizer section, but it can make a hearty meal, especially with chips, salsa and guacamole as tablemates. A large, heart-shaped poblano pepper takes on a deeper sweetness from roasting. Its interior is stuffed with grilled, juicy strip steak, a mix of peppers, onions and Mexican cheeses. Coated in a light batter, the pepper is pan-seared, then oven-roasted.

Puffy and crisp, with the cheese molten, it is served over a puddle of fire-roasted tomato and serrano puree. The sauce adds a smoky zestiness with a little kick to the hearty dish. They have several margaritas that pair perfectly with the dish.

Agave. 242 Boulevard SE, Atlanta. 404-588-0006, agaverestaurant.com

