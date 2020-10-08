LaGrange brewery Wild Leap jumps into canned cocktails

Sales of 12-ounce cans tripled, but, with a commitment to using fresh ingredients, shelf life for the canned cocktails was about seven days, and refrigeration was necessary.

“Fortunately, we were already working with a team of beverage experts to extend the shelf-life of our cocktails, while maintaining all-natural ingredients," General Manager Brittany Knecht said. “We just sped it up a lot.”

Citrus is especially finicky in canned cocktails, and translating the necessary bright acidity of a cocktail into a shelf-stable drink is tricky.

After “dozens and dozens of iterations”, Goldstein said, and with the help of a scientist to make the cocktails shelf-stable, Wild Leap premium vodka cocktails debuted in late September with two varieties.

“We wanted to bring something unique to the table,” Goldstein said.

Crack open a can of the strawberry mango cocktail, and the aroma of mango leaps out at you. Creamsicle Mojito is made with orange, mint and lime. Each offering is 10% alcohol by volume, gluten-free, and requires no mixing. At 3 ounces of vodka per can, it contains slightly more liquor than a traditional cocktail. Both are subtly effervescent, with layers of fruit flavors and aromas distinguishable while drinking.

Four-packs of the slender 12-ounce cans of Wild Leap’s ready-to-drink cocktails are available for $11.99 throughout metro Atlanta.

Wild Leap Brew Co. 3008 Main St., LaGrange. 706-298-6400, wildleap.com.

