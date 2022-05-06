ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Refreshing Wild Leap Süperlager can beat the heat

Wild Leap Superlager is a light, German-style Pilsner.

caption arrowCaption
Wild Leap Superlager is a light, German-style Pilsner.

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
54 minutes ago

Wild Leap’s Süperlager debuted earlier this year, and surprisingly, perhaps, it’s the brewery’s first year-round lager.

Of course, I say yay to that. And with the inevitable return of heat and humidity in mind, Süperlager is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Wild Leap Süperlager

Wild Leap Craft Beer, La Grange, Georgia

Available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans

Profile

Süperlager is described as “a German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and a spicy noble hop aroma.” Brewed with German lager yeast and a blend of Perle and Hallertau Blanc hops, it’s pale, perfectly refreshing, and low in bitterness, with a subtle, sweetish white grape note. At just 4.2% alcohol, it will certainly make for a fine summer sipper.

Pair with

Süperlager should be easy to pair with a wide variety of food, but try it with salads, sushi, chicken and fish dishes, and mild cheddar cheese.

ExploreMetro Atlanta beer and cocktail news
ExploreMAP: Breweries, brewpubs to try in metro Atlanta
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Seafood twist on Mexican stew makes a hearty meal in Decatur
Vegan Latin restaurant Papi Ali’s closing in Tucker
Beer Pick: Terrapin Depth Perception Imperial IPA is dangerously drinkable
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top