Beer Pick: Refreshing Wild Leap Süperlager can beat the heat

Wild Leap’s Süperlager debuted earlier this year, and surprisingly, perhaps, it’s the brewery’s first year-round lager.
Of course, I say yay to that. And with the inevitable return of heat and humidity in mind, Süperlager is this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Wild Leap Süperlager
Wild Leap Craft Beer, La Grange, Georgia
Available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans
Profile
Süperlager is described as “a German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and a spicy noble hop aroma.” Brewed with German lager yeast and a blend of Perle and Hallertau Blanc hops, it’s pale, perfectly refreshing, and low in bitterness, with a subtle, sweetish white grape note. At just 4.2% alcohol, it will certainly make for a fine summer sipper.
Pair with
Süperlager should be easy to pair with a wide variety of food, but try it with salads, sushi, chicken and fish dishes, and mild cheddar cheese.
