Beer Pick: Refreshing Wild Leap Süperlager can beat the heat

Available on draft and in 6-packs of 12-ounce cans

Profile

Süperlager is described as “a German-style Pilsner with a light, crispy body and a spicy noble hop aroma.” Brewed with German lager yeast and a blend of Perle and Hallertau Blanc hops, it’s pale, perfectly refreshing, and low in bitterness, with a subtle, sweetish white grape note. At just 4.2% alcohol, it will certainly make for a fine summer sipper.

Pair with

Süperlager should be easy to pair with a wide variety of food, but try it with salads, sushi, chicken and fish dishes, and mild cheddar cheese.

