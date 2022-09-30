Wild Leap sets December opening in downtown Atlanta

The ground level will be anchored by a central bar wrapped by a staircase to the second level. The space also will include a speakeasy with a hidden entrance.

“We’ve had our eyes set on Atlanta for a while now, and when presented with this opportunity to activate this memorable building, we felt the need to jump on it, due to the size and scope of the Centennial Yards vision,” Wild Leap co-founder Rob Goldstein said in a statement.

Founded in LaGrange by Goldstein, Anthony Rodriguez and Chris Elliott in 2017, Wild Leap renovated a 1940s building for that city’s first brewery. A distillery followed in 2019, with a taproom featuring its vodka, as well as handcrafted cocktails. In addition to its beer and spirits, Wild Leap also started selling canned cocktails during the pandemic.

The 50-acre, $5 billion Centennial Yards development will include several projects, including One Centennial Yards, Centennial Yards South and the Sports Entertainment District.

Wild Leap will serve as the anchor for Centennial Yards South, the first district in the redevelopment of properties on Ted Turner Drive.

