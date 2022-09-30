ajc logo
Wild Leap sets December opening in downtown Atlanta

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago
Craft beverage company to be located in Centennial Yards development

LaGrange brewing company Wild Leap plans to open its Atlanta taproom in downtown Atlanta’s Centennial Yards development in December.

The craft beverage company, which makes beers, wines and spirits, will open a multi-level space in the Centennial Yards South area.

In addition to beverages, Wild Leap’s food menu will include twists on classic handhelds, shareable appetizers and “old-school treats,” according to a company statement.

Design elements will include greenery, vintage furniture and wood accents. The ceiling of the 1912 building will be detailed in a way that references a decommissioned railway, along with mural art and other elements.

The lower level will feature outdoor patios as part of the Canyon, a retail development in the area known as the Gulch, below the city’s raised viaduct system constructed in 1923 to separate pedestrians and cars from trains.

The ground level will be anchored by a central bar wrapped by a staircase to the second level. The space also will include a speakeasy with a hidden entrance.

“We’ve had our eyes set on Atlanta for a while now, and when presented with this opportunity to activate this memorable building, we felt the need to jump on it, due to the size and scope of the Centennial Yards vision,” Wild Leap co-founder Rob Goldstein said in a statement.

Founded in LaGrange by Goldstein, Anthony Rodriguez and Chris Elliott in 2017, Wild Leap renovated a 1940s building for that city’s first brewery. A distillery followed in 2019, with a taproom featuring its vodka, as well as handcrafted cocktails. In addition to its beer and spirits, Wild Leap also started selling canned cocktails during the pandemic.

The 50-acre, $5 billion Centennial Yards development will include several projects, including One Centennial Yards, Centennial Yards South and the Sports Entertainment District.

Wild Leap will serve as the anchor for Centennial Yards South, the first district in the redevelopment of properties on Ted Turner Drive.

