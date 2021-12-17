Hamburger icon
Beer Pick: St. Bernardus Christmas Ale now available in cans

St. Bernardus Christmas Ale is available in cans this year. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
St. Bernardus Christmas Ale is available in cans this year. / Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Credit: Bob Townsend

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
53 minutes ago

A big, dark winter seasonal, St. Bernardus Christmas Ale is one of my favorite holiday beers, whether it’s on draft or fresh from the bottle.

But this year, it’s available in four-pack cans, too. And while some traditionalists have lamented the updated packaging — even calling it “sad” and “undignified” — I’m in favor of a format that helps preserve the quality of the product, and makes it easier to store.

So Happy Holidays, St. Bernardus Christmas Ale (in cans) is this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

St. Bernardus Christmas Ale

Brewery St. Bernard, Watou, Belgium

Available on draft, in 750 ml bottles, and four-packs of 11.2-ounce cans

Profile

Described as “an intensely dark beer with a full, yet slightly fruity flavor,” St. Bernardus Christmas Ale is a strong 9.8% seasonal produced in the classic quadrupel style of Belgium’s abbey and Trappist breweries. Get into the holiday spirit with the signature aroma of the brewery’s house yeast strain, which conjures the famous St. Bernardus Abt 12, and gives way to a winter-warming alcohol presence, with notes of chocolate and candy sugar.

Pair with

Brewery St. Bernard recommends pairing its Christmas Ale with “a wide variety of desserts, and especially those made with chocolate.”

