Beer Town: Holiday beers that delight with dark, food-friendly flavors

Orpheus Brewing Do or Die is an Oatmeal Cream Stout with lactose.

Orpheus Do or Die Oatmeal Cream Stout — A new year-round release from Atlanta’s Orpheus Brewing, this oatmeal stout gets its creamy mouthfeel from the addition of lactose. It’s brewed with torrified wheat, flaked oats, and a cornucopia of malts, plus classic Columbus hops, which impart floral and citrus notes. At 6% alcohol, it’s a silky session beer that you should try with chocolate chip cookies.

Good Word Quantum Immortality — A recent release from Good Word Brewing in Duluth, this medium-bodied porter is only 4% alcohol. But a blend of Chevalier, brown and dark crystal malts, plus a handful of other specialty grains, makes for a toasty beer with notes of chocolate and coffee. It proved to be sublime paired with chocolate lava cake topped with espresso whipped cream and candied walnuts.

Highland Cold Mountain — This annual November release from Highland Brewing in Asheville, North Carolina, turns 25 this year. It’s a malty spiced holiday ale, with notes of dark fruit, vanilla and cinnamon, that’s brewed with Pilsen, Vienna, chocolate, wheat and caramel malts, and a combo of Cascade and Mount Hood hops. At 5.9% alcohol, it’s an easy match for fruitcake or assorted Christmas cookies.

Samuel Smith’s Winter Welcome — For me, this 6% alcohol winter ale always conjures Shakespeare and Dickens, and brings a welcome touch of English tradition to the holiday season. The amber color, creamy head, and floral aromas of Fuggle and Golding hops are balanced by caramel malt flavors and the brewery’s distinctive fruity note. If you can find it on draft, it’s a sublime sipper for a session at the pub.

