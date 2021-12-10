Beer Pick: Anchor Christmas Ale turns 47 this year

Profile

Anchor Christmas Ale (aka Our Special Ale) has been brewed every year since 1975, making this granddaddy of American Christmas beers 47 years old. Though the recipe changes every year, along with the label, it’s always a dark spiced ale with earthy and picante aromas and flavors.

This year’s recipe is well balanced, if malt forward, with notes of juniper and cardamom, and a dance of bitter and sweet in the finish. At 7% alcohol, it’s warming but not overpowering. The welcome old school label celebrates the Western Joshua Tree of the California high desert.

Try Anchor Christmas after dinner or with holiday desserts such as cookies, gingerbread or fruit cake.

