ajc logo
X

Beer Pick: Anchor Christmas Ale turns 47 this year

Anchor Christmas Ale turns 47 this year. / Photo by Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Caption
Anchor Christmas Ale turns 47 this year. / Photo by Bob Townsend for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Bob Townsend

Credit: Bob Townsend

Restaurant News
By Bob Townsend / For the AJC
19 hours ago

San Francisco’s Anchor Beer Company has made some big changes in recent times, including rebranding with a new design and labels. But Anchor’s special seasonal Christmas Ale abides after 47 years, wishing everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. And with joy, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.

Beer Pick

Anchor Christmas Ale

Anchor Brewing Co., San Francisco, Calif.

Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce bottles

ExploreBeer Town: Holiday beers that delight with dark, food-friendly flavors

Profile

Anchor Christmas Ale (aka Our Special Ale) has been brewed every year since 1975, making this granddaddy of American Christmas beers 47 years old. Though the recipe changes every year, along with the label, it’s always a dark spiced ale with earthy and picante aromas and flavors.

This year’s recipe is well balanced, if malt forward, with notes of juniper and cardamom, and a dance of bitter and sweet in the finish. At 7% alcohol, it’s warming but not overpowering. The welcome old school label celebrates the Western Joshua Tree of the California high desert.

Pair with

Try Anchor Christmas after dinner or with holiday desserts such as cookies, gingerbread or fruit cake.

ExploreBeer and brewery news
ExploreOur favorite dishes in Atlanta right now

Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

About the Author

Bob Townsend

Bob Townsend has been a freelance writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution more than 20 years, covering food, dining and arts and entertainment, and the Beer Town and Beer Pick features.

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Two coffee shops entering the Atlanta market and more dining news from the week
19h ago
Group behind 9 Mile Station bringing rooftop bar, diner to South Downtown
23h ago
Check out the menu for Juniper Cafe, opening next week in West Midtown
Investigations
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top