Beer Pick: Anchor Christmas Ale turns 47 this year

San Francisco’s Anchor Beer Company has made some big changes in recent times, including rebranding with a new design and labels. But Anchor’s special seasonal Christmas Ale abides after 47 years, wishing everyone Merry Christmas and Happy New Year. And with joy, it’s this week’s Beer Pick.
Beer Pick
Anchor Christmas Ale
Anchor Brewing Co., San Francisco, Calif.
Available on draft and in 6-pack 12-ounce bottles
Profile
Anchor Christmas Ale (aka Our Special Ale) has been brewed every year since 1975, making this granddaddy of American Christmas beers 47 years old. Though the recipe changes every year, along with the label, it’s always a dark spiced ale with earthy and picante aromas and flavors.
This year’s recipe is well balanced, if malt forward, with notes of juniper and cardamom, and a dance of bitter and sweet in the finish. At 7% alcohol, it’s warming but not overpowering. The welcome old school label celebrates the Western Joshua Tree of the California high desert.
Pair with
Try Anchor Christmas after dinner or with holiday desserts such as cookies, gingerbread or fruit cake.
Sign up for the AJC Food and Dining Newsletter
Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.
About the Author