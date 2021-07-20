Beat the heat with this cold, flavorful Atlanta sammie

Nothing hits the spot on a hot summer day like a hearty, cold sandwich.
A wonderfully satisfying example is the lamb sandwich from Alon’s Bakery & Market. The lamb is perfectly cooked before being chilled and sliced. The thin slices are tender, and are topped with an impressively flavorful tomato — a summer sandwich necessity that adds a touch of acidity and sweetness.
Red onion marmalade provides another layer of sweetness, while fresh rosemary adds a note of earthy herbaceousness.
All of that is stacked between slices of rustic country French bread that are heavy-duty enough to support the relatively dense filling without overwhelming it. The critical ratio of bread, meat, toppings and sauce is perfectly balanced, so that each bite is full of flavor.
Alon’s Bakery & Market. 1394 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-6000; 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta. 678-397-1781, alons.com.
