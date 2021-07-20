ajc logo
X

Beat the heat with this cold, flavorful Atlanta sammie

The lamb sandwich from Alon's is a simple, satisfying summer pleasure. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
Caption
The lamb sandwich from Alon's is a simple, satisfying summer pleasure. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Lamb sandwich from Alon’s Bakery & Market

Nothing hits the spot on a hot summer day like a hearty, cold sandwich.

A wonderfully satisfying example is the lamb sandwich from Alon’s Bakery & Market. The lamb is perfectly cooked before being chilled and sliced. The thin slices are tender, and are topped with an impressively flavorful tomato — a summer sandwich necessity that adds a touch of acidity and sweetness.

Red onion marmalade provides another layer of sweetness, while fresh rosemary adds a note of earthy herbaceousness.

All of that is stacked between slices of rustic country French bread that are heavy-duty enough to support the relatively dense filling without overwhelming it. The critical ratio of bread, meat, toppings and sauce is perfectly balanced, so that each bite is full of flavor.

Alon’s Bakery & Market. 1394 N. Highland Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-872-6000; 4505 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE, Atlanta. 678-397-1781, alons.com.

ExploreIntown Atlanta dining news
ExploreMore DeKalb County restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News
1
27 hours without food: The ins and outs of a colonoscopy
2
Atlanta Food and Wine Festival returns and a new food festival debuts
3
First Look: Antiguo Lobo in Chamblee a tribute to key Mexican...
4
Muchacho to expand and more dining news from the week
5
Beer Pick: Celebrate Halfway Crooks’ second anniversary with...

About the Author

ajc.com

Henri Hollis
Follow Henri Hollis on twitter
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top