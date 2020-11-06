Atlanta tiki bar Trader Vic’s reopens today and more dining news from the week

The bar serves a variety of tiki-inspired cocktails, as well as dishes including opular dishes including the Indonesian rack of lamb, wok stir-fried seafood and the Vic’s appetizer sampler, Cosmo Tidbits.

Restaurant Nikolais Roof, located on the 30th floor of Hilton Atlanta, remains closed.

Chef Jonathan Waxman, who closed his Ponce City Market restaurant Brezza Cucina earlier this year with plans to reopen in West Midtown, will instead open Italian restaurant Baffi in the space at 976 Brady Ave. NW, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. Joining him in the venture will be Andrew Cacioppo, who served as executive chef at Brezza Cucina.

Johns Creek coffee shop Peach Coffee Roasters has filed for a permit to open at 735 North Main St. in Alpharetta, Atlanta Business Chronicle reports. The space would include a drive-thru. Owners David Pittman and Landon Bonner opened the original Peach Coffee Roasters in September 2018 at 10875 Jones Bridge Road.

Taiwanese bubble tea chain Tiger Sugar will open its first Georgia location at 2550 Pleasant Hill Road in Duluth, while bubble tea spot King Kong Milktea, which has five existing locations in Georgia and Louisiana. will open locations at 4835 Sugarloaf Pkwy in Buford and 4935 Jimmy Carter Blvd. in Norcross, What Now Atlanta reports.

MORE DINING NEWS

EVENTS

As part of its 2020 Fall Symposium, Southern Foodways Alliance is partnering with chefs and restaurants across the country to interpret the theme, the Future of the South, in grab-and-go meals Nov. 7-8. In Atlanta, participating restaurants include Miller Union, Taqueria del Sol and Star Provisions Market. Get more information here.

James Beard Award-winning chef Linton Hopkins and Loren Brill, founder of Sweet Loren’s, have been named ambassadors for the Leukemia Research Foundation’s Great Bake. The organization invites volunteers to do their own online bake sales to help raise funds for lymphoma research. Bakers set up a personal fundraising page and reach out to local contacts who can make a contribution, set a pick-up or drop-off date for their treats and raise money. Get more information here.

