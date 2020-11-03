Gourmet market Savi Provisions expanding with a West Midtown location

Savi Provisions is expanding its group of metro Atlanta gourmet markets with a new location in West Midtown.
The store, owned by Paul Nair, will open in January 2021 at 950 Marietta St.
Savi will offer charcuterie options, coffee and teas, a bakery, novelty desserts, gourmet food items, wines and beers, as well as prepared foods including sandwiches, breakfast offerings, wraps, salads and made-to-order meal options. The space will also house a walk-up coffee bar and juice bar.
Online ordering, delivery and take-out will be available and Savi will also host food and wine tastings and other special events.
The West Midtown location will join Savi locations in Brookhaven, Inman Park and Midtown and two stores in Buckhead. Locations are also planned at 3478 Lakeside Drive in Atlanta for January 2021 and at The Battery Atlanta for March 2021.
