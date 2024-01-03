Through March 31. visitsandysprings.org/dine-like-a-local.

Tamborrada Festival

Basque eatery Cooks & Soldiers will host its ninth annual Tamborrada celebration, modeled after a festival held in San Sebastián, Spain, where residents dress as cooks and soldiers to celebrate the town’s culinary history. Cooks & Soldiers will celebrate with live music and an unlimited menu of Basque specialties including charcuterie and cheeses, pan con tomate, chistorra in a blanket, pork cheek croquetas, Spanish tortillas, paella and caña klasikoa.

1-5 p.m. Jan. 14. $50-$70 per person. 691 14th St. NW, Atlanta. 404-996-2623, tamborrada2024.splashthat.com.

Eatavision festival

Try food and drinks inspired by popular television shows and movies from East Atlanta restaurants and pop-ups at the Eatavision film “feastival.” Pick up a passport and move between stalls to taste menu items like the Italian beef from “The Bear,” sliders from “Good Burger,” dumplings from “Kung Fu Panda” and Butterbeer from “Harry Potter” from businesses including Lifting Noodles Ramen, Tony’s, Ruki’s Kitchen and We Suki Suki. A vegetarian menu will also be available.

5-7 p.m. Jan. 27. $99 per passport. 477 Flat Shoals Ave. SE, Atlanta. eatavision.com/ols/products/film-feastival.

Lobster happy hour

Head to Casa Almenara for lobster happy hour every day through June 15. Live steamed lobsters are available for $19 along with $5 margaritas, $3 tacos, $5 empanadas and half-price nachos.

4-7 p.m. Jan. 2-June 15. 991 Piedmont Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-602-5510, casa-almenara.com.

Three Kings celebration at El Super Pan

El Super Pan at The Battery will celebrate Three Kings Day with Puerto Rican dishes, drinks and live music. Tickets include a Medalla beer, a Puerto Rican holiday feast, a coquito toast, music and dancing. Featured menu items include croquetas, arroz con gandules, pasteles, pork belly chicharron, lechon, or whole roasted pig, mezclita sandwiches, bacalaitos, empanaditas, morcilla and arroz con dulce.

4-8 p.m. Jan. 7. $75 per person, $30 for children under 12. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 404-521-6500, elsuperpan.com/new-battery.

Cask ale tasting

Atlanta’s 18th annual cask ale tasting event will be held at Bold Monk Brewing Co. with over 55 cask-conditioned ales from craft breweries to sample. Attendees can expect wild ales, hazy IPAs, fruited beers, sour ales and imperial stouts. Food will be available for purchase from Bold Monk.

2:30-6 p.m. Jan. 20. $48 per person. 1737 Ellsworth Industrial Blvd. NW, Atlanta. 404-390-3288, classiccitybrew.com/acat.html.

Chef G. Garvin Live

Watch celebrity chef, TV personality and State Farm Arena chief culinary officer Gerry “G.” Garvin cook live at Atlanta Symphony Hall. The event will include music, guest chefs, food and beverages. Begin the night with light bites from 10 Atlanta restaurants, then make your way to the main room for Garvin’s cooking demonstration.

7:30 p.m. Jan. 19. Tickets from $125 per person. 1280 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 404-733-4800, aso.org/events/detail/g-garvin-live.

Wine festival

Head to the Guardian Works venue for Atlanta’s Winter Wine Festival, featuring more than 50 wines to sample, a small beer selection, live music and a DJ. Tickets include a wine glass, entertainment and wine and beer samples. Food will be sold separately.

Sessions from noon-4 p.m. and 6-10 p.m. Jan. 20. Tickets from $50. 755 Echo St. NW, Atlanta. atlantawinefestivals.com/winter.

‘Mean Girls’ drag brunch

Enjoy a “Mean Girls”-inspired drag brunch at City Winery before the musical hits theaters with performances by Brigitte Bidet, Dotte Com and Michael Robinson. The a la carte brunch menu features items like truffle fries, wild mushroom risotto balls, charcuterie, chicken corsica, lamb meatballs and duck tacos.

12:30 p.m. Jan. 13. Tickets from $25. 650 N. Ave. NE, Atlanta. citywinery.com/atlanta, 404-946-3791.

Dessert festival

Satisfy your sweet tooth at the Atlanta Dessert Festival with treats from 100 local dessert vendors. The event will also feature food trucks, games, a kids zone, a DJ and raffles.

11 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 20. Free. 351 Marietta St. NW, Atlanta. instagram.com/404popups.

