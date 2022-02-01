Hamburger icon
Asian-Mexican fusion at Atlanta restaurant strikes a perfect balance

El Burro Pollo's kimchi quesadilla uses house-made kimchi to brighten up an already wonderful cheese quesadilla. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
24 minutes ago
Dish of the Week: Kimchi quesadilla from El Burro Pollo

At El Burro Pollo, the mostly Mexican food stall run by chef Hector Santiago, the kimchi quesadilla is a killer combination.

The thin flour tortilla crisps up beautifully on the grill, while retaining plenty of flexibility, so the quesadilla filling stays contained. The real Chihuahua cheese is rich and melty, with a mild tang. And, Korean kimchi makes a surprising, but perfect, addition of both flavor and texture. The bright acid enlivens the gooey cheese, while the cabbage adds some needed vegetal depth and a snappy crunch. The made-in-house kimchi is not overly acidic or pungent, and the cabbage retains a lot of its character.

Order a kimchi quesadilla from El Burro Pollo and you won’t ask, “What inspired this ingeniously simple fusion of Mexican and Asian ingredients?”

You’ll just be thinking, “How does this taste so good?”

El Burro Pollo. 765 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-500-2001, elburropollo.com.

About the Author

Follow Henri Hollis on twitter

Henri Hollis is a reporter for the breaking news team. Formerly a freelance writer and photographer working with the food and dining section, he began covering breaking news full-time in January 2021. He is a lifelong Atlantan and a graduate of Georgia Tech.

