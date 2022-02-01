Asian-Mexican fusion at Atlanta restaurant strikes a perfect balance

At El Burro Pollo, the mostly Mexican food stall run by chef Hector Santiago, the kimchi quesadilla is a killer combination.
The thin flour tortilla crisps up beautifully on the grill, while retaining plenty of flexibility, so the quesadilla filling stays contained. The real Chihuahua cheese is rich and melty, with a mild tang. And, Korean kimchi makes a surprising, but perfect, addition of both flavor and texture. The bright acid enlivens the gooey cheese, while the cabbage adds some needed vegetal depth and a snappy crunch. The made-in-house kimchi is not overly acidic or pungent, and the cabbage retains a lot of its character.
Order a kimchi quesadilla from El Burro Pollo and you won’t ask, “What inspired this ingeniously simple fusion of Mexican and Asian ingredients?”
You’ll just be thinking, “How does this taste so good?”
El Burro Pollo. 765 W. Peachtree St., Atlanta. 404-500-2001, elburropollo.com.
