X

An Asian dish that offers sophistication and fantastic value

The Mystic Claypot from Top Spice includes scallops, shrimp and squid in a creamy curry sauce. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com
The Mystic Claypot from Top Spice includes scallops, shrimp and squid in a creamy curry sauce. Henri Hollis/henri.hollis@ajc.com

Credit: Henri Hollis

Credit: Henri Hollis

Restaurant News | 18 minutes ago
By Henri Hollis, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Dish of the Week: Mystic Claypot from Top Spice Thai & Malaysian Cuisine

Venerable Thai and Malaysian restaurant Top Spice serves a wonderful dish, called Mystic Claypot, that lives up to its attention-grabbing name.

The dish includes shrimp, squid and scallops — all for about $20. And, Top Spice doesn’t skimp on the seafood. The scallops are large, as big around as a silver dollar, and you’ll find several hiding in the velvety curry sauce. The shrimp are large- to jumbo-sized, and are cooked in their shells. There’s plenty of squid, too, expertly cooked to be tender and toothsome, not chewy.

This seafood cornucopia is bathed in a creamy curry, with added texture and flavor from rough-chopped vegetables, including sweet red bell peppers, tender eggplant and plump okra.

It’s a winning dish that satisfies in almost every way, especially in the bang-for-your-buck department.

Top Spice Thai & Malaysian Cuisine. Multiple Locations. 404-728-0588, topspiceatlanta.com.

ExploreMore Intown Atlanta restaurant news
ExploreMore of Atlanta's best dishes

Read more stories like this by liking Atlanta Restaurant Scene on Facebook, following @ATLDiningNews on Twitter and @ajcdining on Instagram.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.