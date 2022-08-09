Scalini’s customers share memories of the longtime Smyrna restaurant

“Ten years ago my daughter was 38 weeks pregnant with her first child, and I was about to embark on a pre-planned 7 day cruise leaving in less than a week. I drove up from Orlando and we walked around a lot to try to begin labor. I took her to the much acclaimed Scalini’s for dinner and made her order the eggplant parmigiana which she hates! Less than 6 hours later she was in labor and delivered a healthy baby boy, which I was blessed to be able to be there at his birth.” - Anita Kennedy

“Our little eggplant baby is almost 13 years old. Really sad we won’t get to see his picture at the restaurant again.” - Kerry Colin

“It was one of the first restaurants I ever went to when I first came to GA 30 years ago! My baby’s picture (along with hundreds of others!) was on its wall! So sad to hear it! It was one of my favorite restaurants with their delicious salad and rolls (Yum!) and their amazing baked ziti!! We will miss you!!!!” - Marie Prince Lavigne

Combined Shape Caption Scalini's has been serving up old-school Italian dishes in Marietta since 1980. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner Combined Shape Caption Scalini's has been serving up old-school Italian dishes in Marietta since 1980. Credit: Phil Skinner Credit: Phil Skinner

“When my friends and I couldn’t afford to take each other out for our birthdays we could always count on Scalini’s! Thanks for the memories and best wishes!” - Marie Smith

“I ate it on 12/24/92 when I was 4 days late. We had a healthy 8 lb baby girl less than 24 hours later!” - Marie Muscarello Hain

“Ate there for the first time in college, and have only missed 5 birthday meals there in the last 30 years. Also attended literally dozens of loved ones’ birthdays there as well. It was a Marietta institution catering to anyone needing their famous Eggplant ‘overdue baby ejecting’ Parmesan or anyone just looking for a delicious free birthday meal.” - Allen Stephens

Attached is a photo of me 8.5 months pregnant having the famous “Eggplant Parmesan”! - Hadley Smrekar

Explore Cobb County dining news

Combined Shape Caption Hadley Smrekar at 8.5 months pregnant, having the famous “Eggplant Parmesan” ! Credit: Hadley Smrekar Credit: Hadley Smrekar Combined Shape Caption Hadley Smrekar at 8.5 months pregnant, having the famous “Eggplant Parmesan” ! Credit: Hadley Smrekar Credit: Hadley Smrekar

Explore Metro Atlanta restaurant closings

“A friend brought me there for a date when I was 8 months and a few weeks pregnant to see if the Eggplant... would send me into labor. It did not. My son didn’t want to come out. (Induced after my due date). Great memories made since 1993 (when I moved to Marietta). Many amazing memories made there, through the years.”- Liz Clarke

“I went there many many many times with friends and family. They had the best salad and rolls I’ve ever ha ! Even better than the Italian restaurants I’ve been to many times in New York!” - Christian Kohlhaas

“My baby’s picture has been on the wall there for 20 years.” - Quincy Valencia

“I had my rehearsal dinner there also in 2006. I wish they could have given a close date, I would have loved to have eaten there one last time.” - Lisa Westphal