Save the holidays with these 10 perfect last-minute gift ideas

Credit: M RIXON Credit: M RIXON

Add accessories. Make a colorful fashion statement year-round with cloth-covered hoop earrings from local retailer Bombchel Factory. Aptly called Goddess Hoops, the earrings are available in mini, medium and OG sizes perfect for complementing various personal styles. This gift also has a philanthropic element — purchases support the education and training of women in Liberia. $24-$28. Ponce City Market, 675 Ponce de Leon Ave. NE, Atlanta. shopbombchel.com.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

For the skin. Get moisture all over with a jar of lavender and honey-scented Lollia body butter, available at Lucy’s Market. Mixed with aloe and shea and cocoa butters plus avocado oil, this skincare treatment is a gift of bliss for every body. $42.50. 56 East Andrews Drive NW, Atlanta. 404-869-9222, lucysmarket.com.

For the home. Set up spreads, breads, cheese and fruit with a medium-sized navy mod charcuterie board from etúHOME. Created with reclaimed wood, the board features a plant-based, food-safe wax finish and a tie for easy hanging. $140. 3400 Around Lenox Road NE, Atlanta. 470-592-3126, etuhome.com.

Explore outdoors. Adventurers will appreciate a year-long Georgia State Parks and Historic Sites annual combo pass, which grants access to waterfalls, lakes and swamps, hiking trails and more. The pass is good for unlimited parking at more than 40 Georgia state parks and admission for up to four people at more than a dozen state historic sites. $85. gastateparks.org.

Card game. Gather family and friends to play Songnario, a card game that challenges players to find a song that matches the scenario in music categories such as pop, rock and disco. Players can rely on memory or use apps to help find a song — as long as it’s done before time runs out. Created by a metro Atlanta resident, the game is available online and orders generally ship within 24 hours. $27.99. songnario.com.

Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP Credit: Amy Harris/Invision/AP

Make a date. Head to City Winery Atlanta for a celebratory holiday performance featuring R&B Grammy-nominated artist Raheem DeVaughn. The singer, songwriter and producer will perform for three nights post-Christmas, making this a great gift for date night or a ladies’ night out. Dec. 28-30; performance times vary. $65-$80. 650 North Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-946-3791, citywinery.com/atlanta.

Fresh, fruity scents. Atlanta-based food and lifestyle expert Erica Key offers a line of food-inspired candles through her company, Eating with Erica. All EWE candles are eco-friendly and smell delicious thanks to fragrances such as mimosa and mandarin, golden rose and pineapple cilantro. To instantly give a room a fresh, fruity smell, opt for a room spray, like pomegranate cider. $10.50 - $55. eatingwitherica.com.

Healthy hands. Take care of hands and nails year-round with a restore nail kit from Varnish Lane which features an exfoliating sugar scrub, nail and cuticle oil and hand cream, all stored in a vegan leather travel pouch. $34. 3872 Roswell Road NE, Atlanta. 678-705-2950, varnishlane.com.

