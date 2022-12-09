8 of the best and most practical gifts for grandparents

Porcelain box. Grandma can store her trinkets and precious baubles in a beautifully decorated porcelain box from Ginori 1735. Decorated with soft pink and blue shadows, the box can become a family heirloom, passing down to generations of women and girls. $248. ginori1735.com.

Sweet treat. Here’s something sweet that’s sure to please everyone this holiday season: a bright, shiny, vintage-style gumball machine. Available at Dylan’s Candy Bar, this nostalgic gift is filled to the brim with colorful gumballs that adults and kiddos alike can enjoy. The machine can be refilled with gumballs or other small, round gum and candies to satisfy a sweet tooth throughout the holidays and beyond. $75. dylanscandybar.com.

Leather coasters. For those who like to entertain or simply refrain from placing glasses on tabletops, gift a set of four soft yet sturdy dark leather coasters in a stainless-steel case from Georg Jensen aptly called Manhattan. Each brings a sense of glamour and sophistication to tabletops during the holidays and year-round. The lid, inspired by geometric details found in Art Deco architecture, also features a leather handle that matches the coasters. While it’s a great gift for either grandparents, grandma will appreciate the lack of rings on the table and grandpa will have the perfect finishing touch to his home bar. $99. georgjensen.com.

Foot warmer. Grandparents will want to play footsie after taking turns warming their toesies in a PureRelief deluxe foot warmer from PureEnrichment. Designed with soft micromink plush on the outside and an interior sherpa lining, the foot warmer is ideal any time of year, especially after a long day. It also features four heat settings and anti-slip soles to keep feet secure and nix cold feet. $49.99. pureenrichment.com.

Versatile gloves. For grandparents who enjoy gardening, tooling around in the workshop or simply want to keep their hands warm, gift a pair of rugged, multipurpose Give’r gloves. The classic pair, known as the gloves of 100 uses, can be customized with initials for a personal touch. Each pair arrives wax-sealed and can be used all year-long. Available in sizes extra small to double extra-large. $49. give-r.com.

Picture frame. Crafted in mirrored stainless steel and fitted with elegant dark leather detailing, this picture frame is a showstopping way to display the most precious family photo. Available at Georg Jensen, the frame can be easily positioned in both portrait and landscape, making it easy to find which direction suits the picture. To make this gift more personal, print a favorite photo and place it in the frame. A variety of pharmacies and stores like Walgreens, Rite-Aid, CVS and Walmart offer email-to-print services with matte and glossy finishes with fast turnaround times. $99. georgjensen.com.

British-inspired cookbook. Start a new holiday tradition of hosting tea time and prepare recipes such as an elegant lemon and elderflower cake, which was served at Harry and Meghan’s Windsor Castle wedding; raspberry scones and clotted cream; and more from the cookbook, “Tea at the Palace” by Carolyn Robb. The 50 straightforward recipes are accompanied by beautiful food imagery, and after following the directions, each delicious dish will be fit to serve grandma and her friends during their next tea date. $12.99-$14.99. amazon.com