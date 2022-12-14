Stock Up: 3 gift ideas for foodies

Need some gift ideas for foodie friends? How about a gingerbread house kit, a coffee-table book about Atlanta’s food scene, or a tortilla gift set?
Gingerbread house kit
A homemade gingerbread house can be a lot of work: Make the dough, roll it out to the right thickness, measure carefully, cut out the house pieces, then bake. After that, you gather all the decorations, make up a batch of icing, then finally get to the fun of decorating. We’re exhausted just thinking about it. Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar has made the process as easy as possible. They’re selling a do-it-yourself gingerbread house kit with 100 percent of the net proceeds going to Habitat for Humanity. Their kit comes with baked cookie sides, gable and roof. Give this to your favorite family, and they can gather a crew, cut off the tip of the icing packet and assemble the house on the colorful board that’s included. They also can let their imaginations soar as they adorn the house with the big assortment of colorful candy that comes in the kit. And, the cookie dough is just spiced enough to be enjoyed by old and young when you’re ready to break down the house.
$7.50 per kit. Available for pickup at Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, 5224 Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree Corners, or 4532 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Dunwoody. Also available at lazydogrestaurants.com.
Atlanta’s food story
“Fearless Innovation: Atlanta’s Food Story,” a beautifully illustrated, hefty (285 pages) look at the diversity of Atlanta’s food scene, belongs on the coffee table of foodie friends and history buffs alike. Authored by chef Taria Camerino, the book’s first half covers Atlanta history, and how its restaurants were part of the change that was happening during the American civil rights movement. Those chapters are followed by nearly 50 recipes from such chefs as Maricela Vega, Ron Hsu, Jiyeon Lee and Steven Satterfield.
$65, plus $10 shipping. Available at bit.ly/fearlessinnovationatl.
Tortilla gift set
Homemade corn tortillas are delicious. Tender and flavorful, they’re so good you’ll be tempted to eat them right off the griddle. If your favorite kitchen wizard has been wanting to make tortillas, but lacked the tools, this gift set from Tiendita at El Ponce restaurant has everything they’ll need, except the griddle. It includes a copy of “Masa, the Book” by Jorge Gaviria, a cast-iron tortilla press, a bag of Masienda heirloom white corn masa harina and a coupon to pick up a container of free salsa from El Ponce. The book also includes recipes beyond tortillas, including for masa samosas, masa harina waffles, masa grits and more.
$85 per set. Sets and salsa can be picked up Wednesdays-Sundays at Tiendita at El Ponce, 939 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, or you can place an order at tienditaelponce.com.
