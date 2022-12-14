Stock Up: 3 gift ideas for foodies

Atlanta’s food story

“Fearless Innovation: Atlanta’s Food Story,” a beautifully illustrated, hefty (285 pages) look at the diversity of Atlanta’s food scene, belongs on the coffee table of foodie friends and history buffs alike. Authored by chef Taria Camerino, the book’s first half covers Atlanta history, and how its restaurants were part of the change that was happening during the American civil rights movement. Those chapters are followed by nearly 50 recipes from such chefs as Maricela Vega, Ron Hsu, Jiyeon Lee and Steven Satterfield.

$65, plus $10 shipping. Available at bit.ly/fearlessinnovationatl.

Credit: Handout Credit: Handout

Tortilla gift set

Homemade corn tortillas are delicious. Tender and flavorful, they’re so good you’ll be tempted to eat them right off the griddle. If your favorite kitchen wizard has been wanting to make tortillas, but lacked the tools, this gift set from Tiendita at El Ponce restaurant has everything they’ll need, except the griddle. It includes a copy of “Masa, the Book” by Jorge Gaviria, a cast-iron tortilla press, a bag of Masienda heirloom white corn masa harina and a coupon to pick up a container of free salsa from El Ponce. The book also includes recipes beyond tortillas, including for masa samosas, masa harina waffles, masa grits and more.

$85 per set. Sets and salsa can be picked up Wednesdays-Sundays at Tiendita at El Ponce, 939 Ponce de Leon Ave., Atlanta, or you can place an order at tienditaelponce.com.

