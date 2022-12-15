Shop these 8 women-owned brands this Christmas

Statement pieces. Gift a beautifully designed and sturdy tote from Sarep + Rose, which pulls double duty an eye-catching, decorative bag and a functional piece to store goods. The tote is handwoven from elephant grass plants, features leather-lined handles and is available in a variety of colors. When running errands or weekend brunch calls for something smaller, store essentials in the versatile Heli crosspack bag which can be used as a crossbody, fanny pack or clutch. Tote, $170. Crosspack bag, $195. sarepandrose.com.

Cooking up memories. Follow the adventures of a young girl named Jelly, who catches her first fish by herself, and her grandmother, who allows her to cook it for dinner in the book “Jelly Fries A Fish For Dinner” by Atlanta chef, author and James Beard Foundation Impact Fellow Jennifer Hill Booker. The beautifully illustrated picture book was inspired by Booker’s summer travels to visit family in the Mississippi Delta and celebrate her “Big Mama’s” birthday with a fish fry. $12.95 paperback; $17.99 hard book. amazon.com.

Good scents. Add the refreshing smell of fruit, spice and everything nice this Christmas with an assortment of diffusers from L’or de Seraphine. For a fruity and woodsy smell, reminiscent of a historic Italian villa, opt for the La Pietra diffuser; for a warm, woodsy fragrance that smells like cedarwood, sage and eucalyptus, the Ares diffuser is a good choice; and, select the Mansour Marrakech which has a fresh and fruity vibe with notes of citrus, clove, ginger and green tea. The beautiful ceramic containers can also be repurposed, creating a functional space to store small, favorite things. $38 each. lordeseraphine.com.

Skincare sets. Help new moms create a self-care skincare routine with a three-piece body moisturizing set from Tubby Todd. The set includes an organic nipple balm to soothe nursing tenderness, belly oil for elasticity and hand cream which can be applied year-round. This gift is a great way to let her know you care while acknowledging the great job she’s doing as a mama. There’s also a four-piece essential bath set for baby featuring lavender and rosemary-scented hair and body wash, a fragrance-free ointment and more. Mama set, $62. Baby set, $71. tubbytodd.com.

Make a toast. This holiday season, add McBride Sisters wine to dinner parties. Of note is the Black Girl Magic trio, which features Sparkling Brut Rose Hawke’s Bay, a bubbly yet fruity wine with notes of rose petals, strawberries and red berries; chardonnay from California; and a well-balanced red blend with cherry, plum, soft cedar and vanilla flavors. Each bottle is great for a variety of mealtime celebrations and caters to an assortment of discerning palates. $60.97. mcbridesisters.com.

Problem solved. A handy-dandy stain remover called Wine Away is effective when it comes to removing fresh wine stains, ink, fruit punch, sauce and more on clothing, upholstery and carpeting. Made from fruit and vegetable extracts, this non-toxic spray in a two-bottle emergency kit is great to stash at home or stuff in a Christmas stocking. $12.66. amazon.com.

Aromatic candles. Poet Tahmina Safi created Aroma Poetry, a collection of premium candles made from eco-friendly ingredients that feature inspirational, self-love poetry on reusable ceramic jars. Scents include By the Fire, a warm blend of nutmeg, sweet orange, cinnamon and clove as well as Soothe, with black cardamom, peppercorn, vanilla and pumpkin spice notes. Each candle burns up to 70 hours. $36. aromapoetry.com.

