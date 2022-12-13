How to wrap a pretty package without damaging the Earth

There are also options created from recycled materials, whether that’s newsprint, cotton remnants or polyester.

Here are seven products that are made with a zero-waste process or can be used multiple times in the future — or both.

Plant fiber wrapping paper from Waterleaf Paper Co.

Devoid of plastic or other synthetic materials, this festive paper is made from plant fibers — cellulose — that are biodegradable and compostable. The patterns are printed with sustainable water-based inks.

18x47″ dissolvable wrapping paper. $21. Waterleaf Paper Co.

Hallmark reusable fabric gift wrap square

Even the card and holiday movie company has gotten in on the reusable fabric gift wrap option, creating 26x26″ squares of cotton fabric gift wrap it markets as cover for small boxes and uniquely shaped objects. It’s a good choice for a basketball or tea kettle, for example.

Winter flowers pattern. $11.32. Amazon

Recycled polyester Wrappr fabric bundle

A centuries-old Japanese tradition, reusable furoshiki cloths have expressive designs and are used to wrap presents or carry items.

Since they’re made of recycled polyester, this set of three cloths is not authentic. But cloths are attractive and don’t create collateral waste from tape, paper tubes or scraps from the end of the roll.

Each is designed to avoid the landfill for a good long while. After its role as gift wrapping, Wrappr can be tied into a tote bag, used to protect a laptop or framed artwork — or employed as reusable gift wrap into perpetuity.

Check out Wrappr’s tutorial on using these fabrics to contain presents.

Three furoshiki cloths printed on recycled polyester. $48. Wrappr

Repurposed cotton white square gift boxes

Sold by The Little Market, these paper gift boxes are a bit pricier than your average shirt box, but they’re made from paper pulp sourced from cotton scraps salvaged from garment makers in India. The “mudcloth” materials that would have ended up in a landfill instead empower artisans in Jaipur.

Square white paper boxes start at 4x4x1.5″ and go up to 14x14x8,″ $4-$28. The Little Market

Wrappily recycled newspaper sheets

Wrappily delivers the wholesome, sometimes old-school patterns of green plaid or hounds riding through snow in red trucks, derived from recycled, uncoated newsprint.

The sheets are printed at presses in Washington State using nontoxic, soy-based ink, so the paper can end its useful life in the compost heap or the recycling center.

Three 21.5x34″ sheets and adhesive gift tags. $10-15. Wrappily

Stasher clear silicone bag

Deemed the “best multi-use option” by the Greatist, Stasher bags are not particularly festive but can be reused as food prep or makeup bags after you’ve removed the present. They’re also oven, microwave and dishwasher safe, so the wrapping becomes sort of an extra gift.

Clear bag with green tint, holds 56-fluid ounces. Stasher. $18. Amazon

Hallmark recyclable Christmas wrapping paper

Start the transition to more sustainable options by selecting a paper that’s definitely viable to recycle, like this low-ink Kraft paper option. The set of three rolls from Hallmark measures 90 square feet and involves three separate designs with grid lines for straight cutting.

Three rolls, 90 square feet total. $12.50. Amazon

As for any other wrapping paper you rip open this season, give it the scrunch test before committing it to the recycle bin and potentially damaging a sorting machine or disqualifying all the other paper it’s mixed in with.

“If you’re not 100% sure whether your wrapping paper is recyclable or not, scrunch it,” the conscious consumer social media site Brightly recommends. “If it scrunches into a ball and stays scrunched (instead of flattening back out or unfolding), then it’s probably pure paper and can be recycled. If it doesn’t stay in a ball, it likely can’t be recycled.”

The AJC may receive a commission for purchases made through some links in this article.