10 essential gifts for people who work from home

Checklist notepad. Encourage your favorite person with a floral-themed checklist notepad which features a friendly reminder: Let’s Do This! Available at Rifle Paper Co., each notepad sheet has more than a dozen lines to jot down important tasks and includes a box to check off completed ones, keeping days, weeks or months on-track and organized. $12. riflepaperco.com.

Colorful pens. Writing instruments are essential to jotting down notes and remaining organized throughout the day, and Pilot Pen offers erasable pens called FriXion Point Synergy Clickers for the job. The seven-pen pack with shades of blue as well as red, pink, green and more, writes smoothly and erases cleanly, making it simple to erase and rewrite. This helps to keep planners and notes neat and tidy should plans change or priorities shift. $14.16. amazon.com.

Body treatment. Encourage someone you care about to relax, leave work behind and enjoy me time with a Massage Envy gift card, good for a variety of services including massages, body stretches, facials, skincare products and more. Also, through Dec. 31, the company is offering $20-$40 promotion cards with purchases of $100-$150. You could gift the bonus as a present, too, or keep it for you, as incentive for self-care. Prices vary. Available in-store or online. massageenvy.com.

Scented candles. Haand, a retailer that produces handcrafted dish ware and more collaborated with Benevolence Farm, a nonprofit social organization that helps to provide safe and secure rooms for women returning home from incarceration, to create two exclusive candles. The first, midwinter night, features homey smells to bring good luck in the coming year and the second, midsummer day, evokes warm memories. The candle wax of each is in an 8-ounce jar which can be reused as a cup. $45 each. haand.us.

Slip shoes. For a stylish and practical footwear option around the house, to the balcony or backyard or mailbox, choose Dooeys slip shoes. Made from vegan leather via plant-based and recycled materials like apple leather, sugarcane soles and recycled plastic, the shoes create a modern, comfortable work-from-home look for days the fuzzy socks take a rest. Also available as house mules. $140. dooeys.com.

Multipurpose shawl. When it’s cold outside and inside, warm up with a multipurpose ChappyWrap shawl which is versatile enough to use year-round, at home or outdoors. This functional yet fashionable gift features a reversible Jacquard woven design and is comprised of a soft cotton blend. It’s machine washable too. $90. chappywrap.com.

Portable speaker. Take calls from the office, listen to music and more with a Harmony Capsule 100 Portable Bluetooth speaker from Monoprice. The compact speaker is big on sound, and is designed for home or on-the-go use. The speaker easily connects to a smartphone or PC, features all-weather water resistance and has a built‑in microphone which allows for voice activated phone calling from a Bluetooth connected mobile phone. $29.99-$49.99. monoprice.com.

Desktop whiteboard. Write, erase and rewrite (or draw) on a compact glass whiteboard, ideal for quick notes, to-do lists and more from Quartet. For convenience, the whiteboard can be propped up with the accompanying removable clip or placed flat on a surface. $23.99. amazon.com.