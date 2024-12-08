Sports Daily: Holy crap, Falcons

I apologize for the mild profanity.

But they say I’m not allowed to use real curse words, and the Atlanta Falcons had quite the evening at the NFL draft.

A “select a pass-rushing former Georgia Bulldog and then trade back up to take another edge guy” type of evening, to be precise.

Let’s dig in.

ATLANTA SETS THE EDGE

First, the former Bulldog.

The Falcons selected Jalon Walker at No. 15, making him the only UGA player the franchise has ever taken in the first round.

Experts were into it. Fans rejoiced. Walker did, too.

“It’s one of the biggest blessings of my life,” he said.

😯 Now the plot twist: Atlanta wasn’t satisfied. So they made a big (and fairly controversial!) move to get back into the first round and take Tennessee edge James Pearce at No. 26.

They traded their second round pick, their seventh round pick and *next year’s first round pick* to the Rams in order to do so.

They got the Pearce pick and a third-round selection in return.

🤔 The thought process: The Falcons finished 31st in the league in sacks last year and haven’t had a player with double digit sacks since Vic Beasley in 2016. It’s been even longer since they’ve had a consistent threat.

General manager Terry Fontenot: “You have to weigh out what you’re actually doing and what you’re doing it for. We look at the trade first and all that stuff, but at some point you have to look at who’s the player, who are you really getting and is it worth it. That’s what you really have to do.”

😬 What they’re saying: Not sure all those words mean much. But the Pearce maneuver had its share of detractors.

That first-round price tag? Pretty steep. And while both Walker and Pearce can get after the quarterback, they’re not prototypical pass rushers, size-wise.

Particularly Pearce, who’s more of a speed guy.

AJC beat writer D. Orlando Ledbetter: “A little rich, but getting after the passer has been a problem for decades. Took the wrong guy. (Marshall’s) Mike Green was rated higher.”

“A little rich, but getting after the passer has been a problem for decades. Took the wrong guy. (Marshall’s) Mike Green was rated higher.” Pro Football Network draft analyst Ian Cummings: “If pass-rush help was their target here, Mike Green would’ve been a better pick in theory, but his character evaluation may have ruled him out for Atlanta.”

“If pass-rush help was their target here, Mike Green would’ve been a better pick in theory, but his character evaluation may have ruled him out for Atlanta.” WSB-TV’s Zach Klein: “I’ve received nearly a dozen texts from guys around the league who are … shocked.”

🤩 The rosier take: A bit of a reach? Maybe. But I, for one, appreciated the Falcons’ approach.

And AJC columnist Michael Cunningham called it a home run: “For years, I’ve listened to the team’s decision-makers say they can generate an effective pass rush by using every method except having players who are good at getting to the quarterback. This fall, the Falcons will have two talented rookies who can do that.”

Read more for a look at how they might fit in.

🔮 Looking ahead: Rounds 2 and 3 begin at 6 p.m. today. Rounds 4 through 7 start at noon Saturday.

The Falcons now have just two picks remaining: a third rounder (No. 101, from the Rams) and a fourth rounder (No. 118).

A special guest is scheduled to announce the latter selection. Check out the Photo of the Day for more.

What do you think about the Falcons’ first round? A slam dunk? A well-intentioned misstep? Give me a shout!

THE LOCAL(ER?) ANGLE

Collins Hill grad Travis Hunter — the two-way Heisman winner from Deion Sanders University — figured into the first stunner of the night.

Jacksonville traded up from No. 5 to take him and his pink suit jacket with the second overall pick. I won’t bore you with what they gave to Cleveland in return, but it was a haul.

🥰 Said Hunter: “They did everything they could to come get me. Now, I got to do everything I could to help win and help the organization, uplift them.”

Godspeed, young man.

Elsewhere on the draft board …

RIVAL WATCH

For some reason they let the rest of the NFC South select new players, too.

🐈‍⬛ Panthers, No. 8: Tetairoa McMillan, the receiver from Arizona who apparently doesn’t watch film. (A reach for a need?)

⚜️ Saints, No. 9: Kelvin Banks Jr., offensive tackle from Texas. (Real solid work but … who’s gonna play quarterback?)

🏴‍☠️ Buccaneers, No. 19: Emeka Egbuka, wide receiver from Ohio State. (Dude’s gonna be a problem alongside Mike Evans. I don’t have a joke.)

HIGH SCHOOL HIJINKS

OK, moving beyond the draft …

😯 Campbell High basketball coaches James Gwyn and Randy McClure will be back on the sidelines in the gym named after them. Cobb County Superintendent Chris Ragsdale called their original dismissal a “questionable decision.”

🧐 The Georgia High School Football Hall of Fame has a new ballot that includes Walt Frazier (not just a basketball legend!), Cam Newton (cigar bar owner) and Kirby Smart (former Bainbridge star).

THE OTHER PROS

🏆 Dyson “The Great Barrier Thief” Daniels was *not* voted NBA Defensive Player of the Year, finishing second behind Cleveland’s Evan Mobley. Crikey!

Daniels earned an A in beat writer Lauren Williams’ season-ending report card.

⚾ The Braves start a three-game set in Arizona tonight (9:40 p.m. Eastern on FanDuel Sports).

Expect Chris Sale, Grant Holmes and Spencer Schwellenbach to take the mound during the series.

⚽ Atlanta United tries to get its act together Saturday at Orlando (7:15 p.m. on Fox).

Manager Ronny Deila explained the recent Xande Silva trade.

🏀 The new-look Atlanta Dream starts training camp on Sunday, less than three weeks before their season opener.

PHOTO OF THE DAY

Bowen Harbuck, a 13-year-old from Peachtree City, will announce the Falcons’ fourth-round draft pick Saturday — live from the stage in Green Bay.

Bowen recently lost his right arm to a sepsis infection.

QUOTE OF THE DAY

The Falcons mean a lot to me. I feel really good. - Bowen Harbuck

Until next time.