A stunner in Jacksonville: Jaguars trade up in NFL draft to land 2-way star Travis Hunter

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter poses on the carpet before first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Credit: AP

By MARK LONG – Associated Press
Updated 39 minutes ago

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars traded up three spots to select Heisman Trophy winner/two-way Colorado star Travis Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the NFL draft Thursday night.

The Jaguars gave up four picks — including second- and fourth-rounders this year and their 2026 first-rounder — to land one of the most intriguing NFL prospects in draft history and set the tone for a new regime that features first-time general manager James Gladstone, first-time head coach Liam Coen and first-time executive vice president Tony Boselli.

Now, they have the first two-way player in franchise lore.

The Jags also received a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder in return from the Browns.

Hunter will join franchise quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Pro Bowl receiver Brian Thomas Jr. to create the core of Coen’s offense — and maybe his defense, too.

Hunter told NFL teams he plans to play both sides of the ball as a pro. The Jaguars envision him primarily as a receiver — he will start opposite Thomas and should give Lawrence another dynamic playmaker — but plan to have defensive packages for him.

Deion Sanders, who played defensive back and receiver during his Pro Football Hall of Fame career, coached Hunter at Jackson State and Colorado and had no qualms about playing him both ways.

Sanders allowed Hunter to take several days off after games to recuperate, a luxury he’s unlikely to have as a rookie.

Last season, Hunter caught 96 passes for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns and notched 35 tackles, 11 pass breakups, eight forced incompletions and four interceptions while allowing just one touchdown.

Gladstone, Coen and Boselli wanted to make a splash with their top pick. After weeks of speculation about staying put at No. 5 and selecting Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, they made a much bolder move.

Now, it’s up to trio to get the most out of Hunter.

FILE - Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter (12) runs after catching a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Central Florida, Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack, File)

Credit: AP

Colorado wide receiver Travis Hunter poses on the carpet before first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Draft prospect Travis Hunter of Colorado works with local youth football players and Special Olympics athletes during the league's annual prospect clinic ahead of the NFL football draft Wednesday, April 23, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

