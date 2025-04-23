Pair of former Georgia Tech players hope to be NFL draft picks

A pair of former Georgia Tech players — most notably defensive tackle Zeek Biggers and tight end Jackson Hawes — hope to hear their name called this weekend during the NFL draft, which starts Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Hawes and Biggers are projected to be selected in the later rounds, likely during the third day of the league’s three-day event. Biggers’ size and athletic ability in the middle of the defensive front, and Hawes’ emergence as a force as a blocker, have put them in good position to become draft picks.
Biggers (6-foot-5, 322 pounds) spent four seasons at Tech, coming to Atlanta from Salisbury, North Carolina. His senior season he was an honorable mention on the all-ACC team after making 23 tackles (3.5 for a loss) and a sack. Biggers also had a knack during his career for blocking kicks, totaling four during his Tech career.
“Just gonna get a dog as a player,” Biggers said during Tech’s pro day in March when asked his pitch to NFL franchises. “Just a guy that loves the game, willing to give anything for it. I’ve been playing this game since I was 4 years old, pushing through everything that happened to me. Just being out there, knowing I’m a dog that’s gonna come out there and work every day and perform at the same time.”
Hawes (6-4, 253) announced Nov. 20, 2023, he would enter the NCAA transfer portal after four seasons at Yale. The Utah native had 35 receptions for 371 yards and six touchdowns during his career with the Bulldogs, and twice was named to the all-Ivy League second team.
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
His blocking ability is what drew Tech coaches to him. During the 2024 season, Hawes became Tech’s best run blocker, according to Pro Football Focus, among Yellow Jackets with at least 500 snaps. He also caught 16 passes for 195 yards over the course of 12 games (he missed Tech’s contest at North Carolina because of injury).
It was work on the line of scrimmage during those 12 games, however, that have made NFL scouts raise eyebrows.
“What’s unique about me is I do what a lot of tight ends don’t want to do, that’s block all 11 on the field,” Hawes said at Tech’s pro day. “I’m just a winner. Everywhere that I’ve gone I’ve proven that I can win and be a part of a successful locker rooms. I’ve been a part of two really good locker rooms and two really good head coaches.”
Tech did not have a player selected during the 2024 draft. That broke a streak of four consecutive years in which a Yellow Jacket had been drafted.
This week’s event begins with the first round at 8 p.m. Thursday, rounds 2-3 at 7 p.m. Friday and rounds 4-7 at noon Saturday.
Credit: SPECIAL
