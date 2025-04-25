What we learned about Georgia football from Thursday at the NFL draft and what comes next

Super proud of you @starks_malaki I still remember the day you committed and how excited I was to watch you grow and compete here. I am so proud of the leader that you have become and I’m thankful for all the memories you’ve given us. I can’t wait to see you compete with the… pic.twitter.com/MwRjgfuzYx — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2025

Congrats @JalonWlaker your dream has finally come true, and we are so grateful to have been a part of it !! Your parents have done an unbelievable job raising you, and I know they are so proud. The @AtlantaFalcons got a great player and an even better person. You’re a dawg for… pic.twitter.com/JGW0d4KOG8 — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2025

The time has finally come @MykelWilliams_ !! You’re going to play for a long time, and we’re wishing you the best on this next great step in your journey. Can’t wait to see what you do with

the @49ers & can’t wait to see you at the next level. GO DAWGS !! pic.twitter.com/zHGUj9wekF — Coach Kirby Smart (@KirbySmartUGA) April 25, 2025

Smart was another big winner, as Georgia produced three more first-round picks. Only Ohio State had more selections on Thursday night, with four. Michigan and Texas also had three first-round draft picks.

While Georgia fans have plenty to celebrate, few fan bases were as happy as Falcons fans were when Walker came off the board.

The Georgia linebacker became the first Bulldog ever to be taken by the Falcons in the first round.

Walker had to wait a little longer than anticipated, as some had seen him as a top-10 pick entering Thursday.

“He’s a Micah Parsons-type of player,” former Alabama coach Nick Saban said of Walker on the ESPN telecast. “Violent, relentless rusher. I think this guy is going to be an outstanding player in Atlanta.”

Walker often played some of his best football at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, finishing with 11 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks in three games over the past two years against those teams.

It helps as well that Walker’s younger brother, Deuce, is playing at nearby Georgia State. He also plays for former Georgia running backs coach Dell McGee, who now is the head coach at Georgia State.

While Walker won’t have to go far to play for his new team, Williams is set to go across the country to suit up for the 49ers. He was the first Georgia Bulldog off the board, and in doing so became the fifth defensive lineman in the previous four first rounds to be drafted.

That should make it only easier for Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott to land the next Williams-type player. Williams lands in a great situation, where he will play opposite All-Pro Nick Bosa.

Starks was taken with the No. 27 overall pick. In doing so, he becomes Smart’s highest-drafted defensive back, besting Eric Stokes who was taken in the 2021 draft with the No. 29 overall pick.

Starks’ first year at Georgia did overlap with Todd Monken, who is now the offensive coordinator for the Ravens. Starks also lands in a great spot, as he will pair with All-Pro safety Kyle Hamilton, who played at Marist. He’ll also share a defense with former Bulldog Roquan Smith, who was Smart’s first first-round draft pick, in the 2018 draft.

This is the fourth NFL draft in Smart’s tenure that the Bulldogs have had three first-round picks, as Georgia accomplished the feat in 2018, 2022 and 2023.

Since the 2022 draft, Georgia has had 13 players taken in the first round. That is the most of any program in that span. Smart has now had 66 players in total taken since becoming Georgia’s head coach.

All three players taken Thursday spent only three seasons at Georgia. They were all top-50 recruits in the 2022 recruiting cycle, and Georgia helped all three go in the first round. That’s another win for Smart and Georgia’s ability to develop talent.

Georgia is far from finished this weekend, as more Bulldogs are expected to hear their names called Friday, when the second and third rounds are held. Jared Wilson likely will be the first Bulldog off the board, as many see him as one of the top center prospects in the draft. Tate Ratledge also is expected to be drafted Friday, though he’s more likely to come off the board in the third round.

Dylan Fairchild, Smael Mondon and Trevor Etienne also could hear their names called during the third round, but are seen more likely as fourth-round picks.

The draft resumes at 7 p.m. Friday.