Baltimore Ravens select ex-Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks in first round of NFL draft

Class: Junior

Hometown: Jefferson

Notable: Was a multi-time All-American during his time in Athens. ... Started 42 of 43 career games, with Georgia 39-4 in those games. ... Led Georgia in tackles with 77 to go along with 4.0 tackles for loss and an interception. ... Thorpe Award finalist in 2024. ... Played safety and nickel at Georgia. ... Also returned punts during his junior season. ... Named a freshman All-American. ... Five-star prospect and No. 1 ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle. ... AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.