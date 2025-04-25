Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

Baltimore Ravens select ex-Georgia Bulldog Malaki Starks in first round of NFL draft

Georgia safety Malaki Starks runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Georgia safety Malaki Starks runs a drill during the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)
By AJC Sports
1 hour ago

Selection: First round (No. 27 overall), Baltimore Ravens

Position: Safety

Height, weight: 6-foot-1, 197 pounds

Class: Junior

Hometown: Jefferson

Notable: Was a multi-time All-American during his time in Athens. ... Started 42 of 43 career games, with Georgia 39-4 in those games. ... Led Georgia in tackles with 77 to go along with 4.0 tackles for loss and an interception. ... Thorpe Award finalist in 2024. ... Played safety and nickel at Georgia. ... Also returned punts during his junior season. ... Named a freshman All-American. ... Five-star prospect and No. 1 ranked athlete in the 2022 recruiting cycle. ... AJC Super 11 selection in 2021.

About the Author

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2025. (AP Photo/George Walker IV)

Credit: AP

Falcons’ draft bio: A look at ex-Tennessee linebacker James Pearce Jr.

43m ago

Jacksonville Jaguars select ex-Collins Hill star Travis Hunter as No. 2 pick in NFL draft

Collins Hill star Travis Hunter was picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars.

San Francisco 49ers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams in first round of NFL draft

Mykel Williams led Georgia in sacks as a freshman on a team that won a national championship.

2h ago

The Latest

Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams speaks to the media after he participated in the school’s NFL Pro Day at the University of Georgia Indoor Practice Facility, Wednesday, March, 12, 2025, in Athens, Ga. (Jason Getz / AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

San Francisco 49ers select ex-Georgia Bulldog Mykel Williams in first round of NFL draft

2h ago

Georgia defensive back becomes fourth Bulldog to enter transfer portal this spring

Georgia baseball’s offense goes quiet in sweep at Vanderbilt

Featured

Stacey Abrams speaks at a rally for Vice President Kamala Harris at Georgia State University’s convocation center in Atlanta on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Abrams is at the center of speculation over whether she will mount a third campaign for governor. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

Stacey Abrams considers third run for governor as some Georgia Democrats move on

Once the unquestioned leader of Georgia Democrats, Stacey Abrams now faces an uncertain political future as she considers a third run for governor.

Orange Crush future in limbo after clash between organizer, trademark owner

The Orange Crush beach bash brought tens of thousands of HBCU students to Georgia's coast, but its future is clouded by a dispute between the trademark owner and organizer.

With midterms looming, Georgia fails to make election security upgrades

Election security proposals stalled in the Georgia General Assembly, leaving the same voting technology in place for the 2026 election. Election advocates say they're worried.