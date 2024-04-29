Track and Field Blog: Statewide Sectionals set for Friday

On Saturday, Class 7A, Region 2 crowned the Westlake girls and Carrollton boys as its champions at Grisham Stadium. The Westlake girls outscored Carrollton 194.50 to 164 and East Coweta came in a close third with 160.5. On the boys side, Carrollton scored 223 points and runner-up Westlake’s 167.50 points was followed by East Coweta’s 155. The Carrollton boys dominated the Jumps category with 67 points and were even more impressive in the Distance with 72 points. The success in the Jumps and Distance events helped the Trojans overcome Westlake’s 54-15 advantage in the Sprints and 40-19 edge in the Relays. On the girls side, Carrollton outscored Westlake 62-to-11 in the distance, but the Lady Lions excelled in the Jumps (56.5), Sprints (48) and Hurdles (42).

In Class 6A, The Etowah girls (197) topped Allatoona (102) and the boys saw Allatoona (146.50) defeat Etowah (128.50) for the Region 6 title. The Etowah girls excelled in the Sprints (52), Jumps (44) and Relays (38). Sophomore Ewomazino Edet (12.04)and senior Kamryn Peeples (12.51) clocked a 1-3 finish in the 100 meter dash for 16 points and Kira Stevenson added another two with her seventh-place time of 13.06. The trio performed even better in the 200 meter dash with Edet (24.81) placing first, Peeples clocking third (26.06) and Stevenson earning sixth (27.07) for an additional 19 points. Peeples—who finished third in both the 100 and 200, conquered the 400 meter dash with a top finish of 58.20. Freshman Sophia Wasdin and sophomore Kamryn Williams finished sixth and seventh—respectively and helped account for a 15-point team output in the 400. As a result, Etowah had three sprinters earn points in the 100, 200 and 400. Stevenson—who placed in the 100 and 200 meter earned a first-place finish in the girls triple jump with a 38-6.50 and Williams picked up six points with a third-place 36-6.75. In the long jump, Etowah junior Gabbi Crane finished first with a 18-1.50 and Williams picked up five points with a fourth-place finish and 16-9.50 leap.

Woodward Academy swept the Region 3 with a commanding 243.50 output by the girls and 190-point performance by the boys. The Lady War Eagles outscored second-place Rockdale County’s 129 and the boys narrowly edged the Bulldogs’ 179.50. The Rockdale County boys were unable to pick up any points in the Sprints and the War Eagles 32 points, and subsequent 32-point swing in that category was crucial in earning them the total team victory.