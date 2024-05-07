Lakeland Lanier County’s initial push dashes Ellaville Schley County’s hopes

Lakeland Lanier County grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 10-9 win against Ellaville Schley County on May 6 in Georgia baseball.
Recently on April 30, Lakeland Lanier County squared off with Baconton Community Charter in a baseball game.
Check out our complete boys baseball roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com