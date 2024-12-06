High School Sports
Buford moves into top 10 in three more national high school football polls

Ethan Ervin and Sam Harkness celebrate a Buford touchdown during the Buford at Roswell high school football game in Roswell, Georgia on September 6, 2024. (Jamie Spaar for the Atlanta Journal Constitution)

Credit: Jamie Spaar

By
1 hour ago

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.

CalPreps

(Top 100)

8. (10) Milton

9. (13) Buford

14. (15) Carrollton

17. (20) Lee County

33. (59) Grayson

35. (33) Douglas County

49. (88) Hughes

58. (NR) Marist

63. (69) North Oconee

66. (30) Thomas County Central

67. (82) Coffee

96. (65) North Gwinnett

97. (NR) Blessed Trinity

USA Today

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

6. (6) Carrollton

9. (11) Buford

MaxPreps

(Top 100)

2. (2) Milton

5. (5) Carrollton

10. (11) Buford

25. (25) Lee County

30. (30) Douglas County

39. (43) Grayson

46. (52) Hughes

61. (42) Collins Hill

68. (46) Thomas County Central

78. (50) North Gwinnett

82. (81) Roswell

95. (NR) Coffee

Massey Ratings

(Top 100)

13. (15) Lee County

14. (16) Carrollton

16. (18) Buford

18. (28) Milton

38. (46) Grayson

43. (81) Hughes

46. (29) Thomas County Central

56. (56) Douglas County

80. (86) North Oconee

93. (50) North Gwinnett

96. (64) Collins Hill

97. (95) North Cobb

High School Football America

(Top 100)

2. (3) Milton

9. (9) Carrollton

19. (19) Buford

35. (40) Lee County

46. (55) Grayson

48. (58) Douglas County

52. (29) Collins Hill

55. (26) North Gwinnett

61. (66) Coffee

72. (90) Hughes

88. (62) Thomas County Central

92. (92) Mill Creek

94. (94) Roswell

96. (96) North Cobb

SBLive/Sports Illustrated

(Top 25)

4. (4) Milton

7. (7) Carrollton

11. (11) Buford

22. (22) Lee County

NationalHSFB.com

(Top 25)

2. (2) Milton

11. (11) Buford

18. (18) Carrollton

25. (25) Lee County

Blue Star Media

(Top 25)

3. (3) Milton

5. (5) Carrollton

10. (10) Buford

Chip Saye is a former writer and editor at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and remains a regular contributor to the AJC. In 2009 he helped start Georgia High School Football Daily. He previously worked for the Athens Banner-Herald, Anderson (S.C.) Independent-Mail and Gwinnett Daily News.

