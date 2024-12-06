Buford moves into top 10 in three more national high school football polls

Here is where Georgia teams stand in several national polls. The numbers on the left are this week’s rankings; the numbers in parentheses are last week’s rankings.
(Top 100)
8. (10) Milton
9. (13) Buford
14. (15) Carrollton
17. (20) Lee County
33. (59) Grayson
35. (33) Douglas County
49. (88) Hughes
58. (NR) Marist
63. (69) North Oconee
66. (30) Thomas County Central
67. (82) Coffee
96. (65) North Gwinnett
97. (NR) Blessed Trinity
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
6. (6) Carrollton
9. (11) Buford
(Top 100)
2. (2) Milton
5. (5) Carrollton
10. (11) Buford
25. (25) Lee County
30. (30) Douglas County
39. (43) Grayson
46. (52) Hughes
61. (42) Collins Hill
68. (46) Thomas County Central
78. (50) North Gwinnett
82. (81) Roswell
95. (NR) Coffee
(Top 100)
13. (15) Lee County
14. (16) Carrollton
16. (18) Buford
18. (28) Milton
38. (46) Grayson
43. (81) Hughes
46. (29) Thomas County Central
56. (56) Douglas County
80. (86) North Oconee
93. (50) North Gwinnett
96. (64) Collins Hill
97. (95) North Cobb
(Top 100)
2. (3) Milton
9. (9) Carrollton
19. (19) Buford
35. (40) Lee County
46. (55) Grayson
48. (58) Douglas County
52. (29) Collins Hill
55. (26) North Gwinnett
61. (66) Coffee
72. (90) Hughes
88. (62) Thomas County Central
92. (92) Mill Creek
94. (94) Roswell
96. (96) North Cobb
(Top 25)
4. (4) Milton
7. (7) Carrollton
11. (11) Buford
22. (22) Lee County
(Top 25)
2. (2) Milton
11. (11) Buford
18. (18) Carrollton
25. (25) Lee County
(Top 25)
3. (3) Milton
5. (5) Carrollton
10. (10) Buford
