Sports

Boys Baseball Roundup – May 6, 2024

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.

Brookwood centerfielder Cedric Mullins makes a over-the-shoulder catch on a dead run for the out on a deep fly ball by Grayson's Jeril Dawson during 1st inning action in game two of a double header at Brookwood High School in Snellville on Monday, May 21, 2012.
By Sports Bot
51 minutes ago

Bogart North Oconee darts by Perry

Bogart North Oconee dismissed Perry by an 8-1 count for a Georgia high school baseball victory at Bogart North Oconee High on May 6.

In recent action on April 25, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Stockbridge and Perry took on Fayetteville Whitewater on May 2 at Perry High School.

Bogart North Oconee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Perry

Bogart North Oconee left no doubt in recording a 10-1 win over Perry for a Georgia high school baseball victory on May 6.

In recent action on May 2, Perry faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater and Bogart North Oconee took on Stockbridge on April 25 at Stockbridge High School.

Dallas North Paulding allows no points against Suwanee North Gwinnett

Defense dominated as Dallas North Paulding pitched a 6-0 shutout of Suwanee North Gwinnett in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on May 6.

Lakeland Lanier County barely beats Ellaville Schley County

Lakeland Lanier County topped Ellaville Schley County 6-5 in a tough tilt on May 6 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on April 30, Lakeland Lanier County squared off with Baconton Community Charter in a baseball game.

Lakeland Lanier County’s initial push dashes Ellaville Schley County’s hopes

Lakeland Lanier County grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 10-9 win against Ellaville Schley County on May 6 in Georgia baseball.

Recently on April 30, Lakeland Lanier County squared off with Baconton Community Charter in a baseball game.

Valdosta Lowndes routs Cumming South Forsyth

Valdosta Lowndes unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cumming South Forsyth 11-1 Monday during this Georgia baseball game on May 6.

Watkinsville Oconee County earns narrow win over Thomasville

Watkinsville Oconee County posted a narrow 6-4 win over Thomasville in Georgia high school baseball on May 6.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Lautaro Grinspan/AJC

In Atlanta, long lines of migrants downtown reflect surge at border

Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Chamblee police officer charged with distribution of child porn

Report: Georgia drops 300,000 children from Medicaid

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: AJC, AP

Barrow wages legal battle to campaign for court post on pledge to ‘protect’ abortion

Credit: NYT

PHOTOS: Looks from the Met Gala red carpet
The Latest

Watkinsville Oconee County earns narrow win over Thomasville
50m ago
Valdosta Lowndes routs Cumming South Forsyth
50m ago
Lakeland Lanier County’s initial push dashes Ellaville Schley County’s hopes
50m ago
Featured

Credit: Courtesy of AtlaToro

Celebrate Mother’s Day with brunch at these metro Atlanta restaurants
What is Matt Ryan really like? Just ask the Atlanta Falcons equipment managers
OPINION
They lost their senior proms in The Lockdown; Now the college class of 2024 has protests