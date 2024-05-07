Boys Baseball Roundup – May 6, 2024

In recent action on April 25, Bogart North Oconee faced off against Stockbridge and Perry took on Fayetteville Whitewater on May 2 at Perry High School.

Bogart North Oconee scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Perry

Bogart North Oconee left no doubt in recording a 10-1 win over Perry for a Georgia high school baseball victory on May 6.

In recent action on May 2, Perry faced off against Fayetteville Whitewater and Bogart North Oconee took on Stockbridge on April 25 at Stockbridge High School.

Dallas North Paulding allows no points against Suwanee North Gwinnett

Defense dominated as Dallas North Paulding pitched a 6-0 shutout of Suwanee North Gwinnett in a Georgia high school baseball matchup on May 6.

Lakeland Lanier County barely beats Ellaville Schley County

Lakeland Lanier County topped Ellaville Schley County 6-5 in a tough tilt on May 6 in Georgia baseball action.

Recently on April 30, Lakeland Lanier County squared off with Baconton Community Charter in a baseball game.

Lakeland Lanier County’s initial push dashes Ellaville Schley County’s hopes

Lakeland Lanier County grabbed a quick lead then had to fight to retain its advantage before securing a 10-9 win against Ellaville Schley County on May 6 in Georgia baseball.

Valdosta Lowndes routs Cumming South Forsyth

Valdosta Lowndes unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Cumming South Forsyth 11-1 Monday during this Georgia baseball game on May 6.

Watkinsville Oconee County earns narrow win over Thomasville

Watkinsville Oconee County posted a narrow 6-4 win over Thomasville in Georgia high school baseball on May 6.

