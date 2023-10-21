Kennesaw North Cobb Christian prevails over Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian steamrolled in front of Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian trimmed the margin to make it 26-7 at the intermission.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the third quarter.

Kennesaw North Cobb Christian got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Kennesaw North Cobb Christian and Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

In recent action on Oct. 6, Kennesaw Mt. Paran Christian faced off against South Atlanta and Kennesaw North Cobb Christian took on KIPP Atlanta Collegiate on Oct. 6 at Kennesaw North Cobb Christian High School.

Check out our complete boys football roundup to stay up-to-date on all the action.

Explore Read more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.