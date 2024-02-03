Girls Basketball Roundup – February 2, 2024

Recently on Jan. 26, Augusta Curtis Baptist squared off with Aiken Mead Hall Episcopal in a basketball game.

Columbia Hammond sprints past Martinez Augusta Christian

Columbia Hammond pushed past Martinez Augusta Christian for a 50-37 win for a Georgia girls basketball victory on Feb. 2.

Last time Columbia Hammond and Martinez Augusta Christian played in a 67-25 game on Feb. 10, 2023.

Conyers Salem routs Salem Glenvar

Conyers Salem dismissed Salem Glenvar by a 47-8 count in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

Gainesville North Hall exhales after close call with Gainesville East Forsyth

Gainesville North Hall posted a narrow 65-59 win over Gainesville East Forsyth during this Georgia girls high school basketball game on Feb. 2.

Last season, Gainesville North Hall and Gainesville East Forsyth squared off on Feb. 3, 2023 at Gainesville North Hall High School.

Macon Howard overcomes Perry in seat-squirming affair

Macon Howard finally found a way to top Perry 46-45 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup on Feb. 2.

Last season, Macon Howard and Perry faced off on Jan. 10, 2023 at Perry High School.

McDonough Union Grove rides to cruise-control win over McDonough Eagles Landing

It was a tough night for McDonough Eagles Landing which was overmatched by McDonough Union Grove in this 57-25 verdict.

Last season, McDonough Union Grove and McDonough Eagles Landing squared off on Feb. 9, 2023 at McDonough Eagles Landing High School.

Recently on Jan. 26, McDonough Union Grove squared off with McDonough Ola in a basketball game.

