Columbia Hammond chalks up convincing victory over Martinez Augusta Christian

Sports
By Sports Bot
26 minutes ago

Columbia Hammond left no doubt of its superiority in polishing off Martinez Augusta Christian 67-25 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

ExploreRead more game stories and news about Georgia high school football from the AJC

