Gainesville North Hall stops Gainesville East Forsyth in snug affair

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Gainesville North Hall defeated Gainesville East Forsyth 58-55 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.
Gainesville East Forsyth authored a promising start, taking a 16-11 advantage over Gainesville North Hall at the end of the first quarter.
The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 34-26 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.
Gainesville East Forsyth showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-42 count in the third quarter.
The Broncos rallied in the final quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.
