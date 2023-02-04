X
Gainesville North Hall stops Gainesville East Forsyth in snug affair

Sports
By Sports Bot
50 minutes ago

A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Gainesville North Hall defeated Gainesville East Forsyth 58-55 in a Georgia girls basketball matchup.

Gainesville East Forsyth authored a promising start, taking a 16-11 advantage over Gainesville North Hall at the end of the first quarter.

The Trojans’ offense jumped in front for a 34-26 lead over the Broncos at the intermission.

Gainesville East Forsyth showed some mettle by fighting back to a 47-42 count in the third quarter.

The Broncos rallied in the final quarter, but the Trojans skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on January 20, Gainesville East Forsyth faced off against Gainesville East Hall.

This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.

