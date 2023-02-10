McDonough Union Grove blitzes McDonough Eagles Landing in dominating victory

McDonough Union Grove’s powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from McDonough Eagles Landing 63-40 in Georgia girls basketball on February 9.
In recent action on February 3, McDonough Union Grove faced off against McDonough Eagles Landing . For more, click here. McDonough Union Grove took on McDonough Eagles Landing on February 3 at McDonough Eagles Landing High School. Click here for a recap.
This news brief was powered by ScoreStream and Lede AI using automation technology. To see more game results from your favorite high school team, download the ScoreStream app and start scoring your local games. Also, for statewide results and expert analysis of sports coverage across Georgia, sign up for our free newsletter Sports Daily and follow AJC's high school sports coverage.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com