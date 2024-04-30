High School Sports

Clinch County to replace coach Tison Jr. despite 11-2 finish

Clinch County's Damian Magby (13) gets by Savannah Christian punter Mac Miller (left) for a touchdown on a first half punt return.

Credit: Jason Getz / jgetz@ajc.com

Clinch County, a Class A football power with six state championships this century, is looking for a new coach after Don Tison Jr. resigned Friday at a called school board meeting.

Tison was forced out after reaching the Class A Division II quarterfinals and winning the first region title in his six seasons as coach. Tison’s teams were 44-18, including 11-2 in 2023, with semifinal appearances his first two years.

Tison is the son of Don Tison Sr., for whom Clinch County’s football stadium is named. Tison Sr. was head coach for 20 seasons and won the school’s first two state titles in 1988 and 1991.

Tison Sr. was followed by Cecil Barber, who led for 10 seasons and won a championship in 2002.

Jim Dickerson came next and won five titles, going out with back-to-back Class A championships in 2017-18.

Clinch County High School is in Homerville, a town of 2,500 between Waycross and Valdosta on the Florida border.

