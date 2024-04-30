Clinch County to replace coach Tison Jr. despite 11-2 finish

Clinch County, a Class A football power with six state championships this century, is looking for a new coach after Don Tison Jr. resigned Friday at a called school board meeting.

Tison was forced out after reaching the Class A Division II quarterfinals and winning the first region title in his six seasons as coach. Tison’s teams were 44-18, including 11-2 in 2023, with semifinal appearances his first two years.

Tison is the son of Don Tison Sr., for whom Clinch County’s football stadium is named. Tison Sr. was head coach for 20 seasons and won the school’s first two state titles in 1988 and 1991.