Macon Rutland takes down Macon Central

Macon Rutland controlled the action to earn an impressive 41-20 win against Macon Central on Sept. 14 in Georgia football.

The Hurricanes registered a 34-6 advantage at halftime over the Chargers.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Chargers rallied in the final quarter, but the Hurricanes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

Last season, Macon Rutland and Macon Central faced off on Sept. 15, 2022 at Macon Rutland High School.

