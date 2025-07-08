Hillmon’s breakout performance from deep didn’t happen overnight. Before this 2025 season, she had attempted only six 3’s in her first three WNBA seasons, making only one. This year, things have changed. She’s knocked down 19-of-54 from deep. Her 3-point shooting percentage (35.2%) ranks third on the team behind Te-Hina Paopao (46.5%) and Gray (41.6%).

“You can see that she’s (Hillmon) comfortable in big moments taking them,” Dream coach Karl Smesko said postgame. “And, we’re comfortable with her taking them when she’s open. We want her to take (them). … That last stretch in the fourth quarter hitting a couple in a row really was huge.”

Hillmon’s performance shifted the momentum of the contest. She led a second-half surge from the bench that accounted for 17 of the team’s 19 total bench points in the contest. The Dream defense ramped up the pressure, forced 10 second-half turnovers (21 total) and swiped five of their season-high 11 steals in the second half as well.

The Dream also shot 8-of-17 from deep in the second half, with Hillmon’s rhythm from long range serving as a spark. Her performance Monday was proof that she no longer is simply a reliable presence in the paint. She’s becoming a legitimate two-way weapon.

Here are three takeaways from the Dream’s win against the Valkyries.

Hillmon delivers breakout performance from deep

During training camp, Hillmon never shied away from the fact that adding the 3-point shot to her arsenal would be a transition for her.

“That’s something I’m really going to have to work on,” she told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in April.

Now, Hillmon has five games with two or more made 3’s this season. She also added six rebounds, one assist and one steal and one block, to go with a plus-21 plus-minus in her breakout performance. In addition to her 3-point percentage on the team, Hillmon ranks 46th in the WNBA in that category. Her hot hand from deep aided the team in shooting 11-of-35 from beyond the arc, marking the first time the Dream shot 30% or better in that category since defeating the Chicago Sky on June 22.

If Hillmon can duplicate more performances like the one she put together Monday, she could be on her way to giving the Dream another long-range shooter. Gray might not mind her joining the party.

Jones, Griner anchor interior attack

The Dream again made a clear effort to control the paint, and it paid off. They scored 34 points inside in Monday’s win, continuing a trend that’s seen them average 47.5 points in the paint over their past four games, including three with 40 or more.

Brionna Jones and Brittney Griner continued to dominate that effort. Jones, who’s played at an All-Star level despite being left off this year’s roster, delivered 14 points and eight rebounds. Griner added 11 points and five boards, stabilizing the team early when Golden State jumped out to a quick lead.

“I thought (Griner) really settled us down after a rough start,” Smesko said. “We got it into her and she either finished a shot or she got fouled. … Then, Bri (Jones) came in. We kept pounding it inside, and our bigs just made good decisions with (the ball). … I thought they kind of got us back in the game.”

The Dream’s dominance in the paint also started at the point of attack. Jordin Canada set the tone by pushing the pace and creating early offense, allowing the Dream to attack the interior before Golden State’s defense could get set. She finished with a season-high nine assists, helping the Dream win the assist battle 24-18.

21 forced turnovers fuel win

The Valkyries forced the Dream into seven turnovers — all of which came in the first quarter. But after the opening frame, it was the Dream clamped down on defense. They forced the Valkyries to commit 21 turnovers in the contest.

The team’s 11 steals marked only the second time the Dream produced double-digit steals in a game this season, with Canada, Jones and Howard registering multiple during Monday’s victory.

What’s next?

The Dream will begin a grueling six-game road trip over 17 days beginning at 7:30 p.m. Friday against the Indiana Fever. Friday’s contest marks the fourth time the two teams have met this season.

The most recent contest between the Eastern Conference foes took place June 10 when the Dream won 77-58 at Gateway Center Arena. After the Fever, the Dream will face the New York Liberty (July 13) and the Chicago Sky (July 16) before the All-Star break and resume play against the Las Vegas Aces (July 22), the Phoenix Mercury (July 23) and the Minnesota Lynx (July 27).

Although the team isn’t thrilled about the coming six-game road stretch, floor generals like Canada see it as a series of major tests.

“I don’t think anybody (likes the schedule) to be honest with you,” Canada told the AJC. “That’s tough, especially when you’re having a (WNBA) All-Star break in between. You get a couple of days off but you can’t come back home. You gotta go right back on the road. … I think it’s a mental challenge for us. I think it’s a big challenge for us to see where we’re at and how we can get better and what type of team we will be. … I think for us, we just have to be mentally locked in, whether we like it or not. We got to make sure we show up and do our job and try to get as many wins as we can on the road.”